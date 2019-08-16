Get ready to spend a whole lot of time with Pennywise and The Losers Club next month, as IT Chapter Two is going to be even longer than we thought. Director Andy Muschietti had previously revealed that his final cut of the highly-anticipated horror sequel clocked in at around 2 hours and 45 minutes. That's a significant amount of killer clown carnage. Now, it's been revealed that the actual cut making its way to theaters next month contains several more minutes of Stephen King goodness.

According to the British Board of Film Classification, IT Chapter Two officially runs 2 hours, 49 minutes and 11 seconds. Granted, we're not talking much longer here, but every minute counts when a movie is approaching three hours. Especially considering that many studio horror movies are under two hours, if not closer to 90 minutes. Though, it's still a whole lot shorter than Andy Muschietti's initial cut, which was around 4 hours. And, let's be honest, no matter how good the movie is, no studio is putting out something that long. 169 minutes (and 11 seconds) feels like a healthy compromise.

The first IT clocked in at 2 hours and 15 minutes, so the follow-up, which will conclude the adaptation of Stephen King's beloved novel, is certainly meatier, in terms of sheer length. With so many studios struggling to get audiences to show up to a theater these days, one might think Warner Bros. would have some hesitation in releasing a horror movie that is nearly three hours long. But audiences will show up for major events like this. Case in point, Avengers: Endgame clocks in at 3 hours and 2 minutes and it went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time.

IT, similarly, was boosted immensely by nostalgia and critical praise. It became a true pop culture moment and wound up grossing $700 million globally to become the highest-grossing horror movie ever. Considering even more people discovered IT on home video, it's not unreasonable to think we could be looking at an even bigger hit this time around. All of this to say, if Andy Muschietti needed that much time to deliver a satisfying conclusion, Warner Bros. more than likely didn't bat an eye.

To further suggest the studio's confidence, they're holding fan screenings in several cities across the country next week, far in advance of the theatrical rollout. The sequel picks up 27 years after the events of the original, with The Losers Club returning to Derry to deal with Pennywise once and for all. Bill Skarsgard returns as the killer clown, with the adult Losers played by James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean. The younger cast members from the first movie are also returning. IT Chapter Two is set to hit theaters on September 6. This news comes to us via the BBFC.