IT Chapter Two comic-con trailer is finally here. The movie is already looking like it's going to be ten times scarier than the first chapter. Andres Muschietti gave Stephen King fans what they have been waiting for at Comic-Con, which is obviously some new footage from the upcoming sequel. The director has been preparing fans on social media for weeks, including sending out digital invitations to this evening's ScareDiego, which truly kicked off the annual event in a very real and terrifying way. Bill Skarsgard has said that Pennywise the Dancing Clown is much more angry this time around and he was not kidding around when he made that statement.

Stephen King has already praised IT Chapter Two, which is basically all we really need to know. However, it's still nice to see some new footage to prepare us for the main event in September. The first trailer was not what horror fans were expecting and Andres Muschietti is taking delight in that fact as he continues to push the boundaries of taking King's iconic source material to the big screen. With that being said, he may have outdone himself for the sequel.

IT Chapter Two is on track to best the first chapter's opening weekend with an estimated $136 million. However, it could even float higher than that when all is said and done. When the first movie hit theaters in 2017, horror fans were immediately on board, but nobody saw it making $123.4 million in its first weekend in theaters. Now, the sequel is on board to beat that number while taking the highest grossing September opening weekend record at the same time. It will more than likely end up taking the crown from the first chapter to become the highest grossing R-rated horror movie.

IT Chapter Two is taking the Losers' Club and showing them as adults. Bill Denbrough (James McAvoy), Beverly Marsh (Jessica Chastain), Richie Tozier (Bill Hader), Ben Hanscom (Jay Ryan), Stanley Uris (Andy Bean), Mike Hanlon (Isaiah Mustafa), and Eddie Kaspbrak (James Ransone) are all back to Derry and it doesn't look like the reunion is going to be too happy for very long. Pennywise is also back and he is looking for some revenge for what the Losers' Club did to him when they were children.

IT Chapter Two is all set to hit theaters on September 6th, two years after the first installment. The book is one Stephen King's best-known stories and expectations are extremely high for Andres Muschietti to deliver the goods again. That's a lot of pressure, but the director is pretty confident he has risen to the occasion and so is King. After seeing some new footage from the sequel, September can't get here fast enough and Comic-Con might as well close up shop early after Pennywise stole the show. You can check out the new IT Chapter Two Comic-Con footage below, thanks to Warner Bros.