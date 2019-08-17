And IMAX trailer for IT Chapter Two has arrived, and it's not for the faint of heart. In addition, a new image of the adult version of the Losers' Club has found its way online. It's hard to believe, but we're getting pretty close to the highly anticipated sequel hitting theaters. Screenings will be taking place within the next few weeks and the early reactions will be soon to follow, which means for anybody who wishes to see Andres Muschietti's second installment of Stephen King's IT blind, now might be a good time to avoid certain sites and articles.

The latest look at IT Chapter Two is a brief one, but Pennywise the Dancing Clown is shown and he's hungry. For fans of the first movie, it looks like Andres Muschietti has been accurate about all of his statements revolving around the sequel. IMAX promises of a more extreme and angry Pennywise are evident in all of the footage shown thus far and the gore factor appears to have been turned up to eleven. Will it be able to recapture the success of the first installment?

More than a few horror fans were upset to learn about the long runtime for the highly anticipated sequel, while others are hoping this means Andres Muschietti will be as faithful to Stephen King's source material as humanly possible with more space to work within. In addition to the original book, Muschietti has revealed that King wanted a brand-new scene in the movie, which is out of character for the iconic author who normally doesn't like to have anything to do with his big screen adaptations.

As for the box office side of things, IT Chapter Two is on track to possibly top the first chapter. 2017's IT was an unexpected success, taking in over $123.4 million domestically in its first weekend alone. The movie went on to earn over $700 million globally and is now the highest grossing R-rated horror movie of all time. Thankfully, initial estimates have the sequel coming in around the $120 million mark, which will obviously fluctuate with word-of-mouth marketing once reviews and early reactions come in.

IT Chapter Two hits theaters on September 4th and Pennywise has been waiting a long time to see everybody again. We're going to see the Losers' Club as adults this time around with flashbacks of the younger cast as they try and take down the demonic clown for the final time. From the looks of things, they aren't quite prepared for what Pennywise has planned for them after all of these years of waiting for fresh blood. While we don't know how Andres Muschietti did with the sequel, we do know that it looks like it's going to make the first installment seem tame. You can watch the new teaser for IT Chapter Two below, thanks to the IMAX YouTube channel.

A new still from ‘IT CHAPTER TWO’ has been officially released. (Source: https://t.co/u8DrPHnBrU) pic.twitter.com/XoiHj0NKbz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 16, 2019