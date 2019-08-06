A brand new Korean TV trailer for IT Chapter Two has surfaced online. We're about a month out from round two with Pennywise and The Losers Club, which means we're going to be bombarded with TV spots, images, interviews and everything in between. While not every shred of that information is going to be worth covering, this particular bit of footage has some merit to it, as it teases a faithful adaptation of one of the most insane scenes from Stephen King's original novel.

The teaser takes a lot of the footage we've seen in the previous two trailers and reorganizes it into a thrilling, concise and creepy 30-second tease of what's to come. There are brief blink-and-you'll-miss-it new moments in there. The most significant of these moments has to do with the character of Richie, who has an encounter with a large Paul Bunyan statue. The statue itself has been teased in prior trailers. Here though, in a brief shot, we see the statue attacking Richie. This is pulled right from the book as, at one point, Pennywise takes the form of the statue and attacks Richie. We see a very short moment of this as the statue crashes down onto a park bench, with Richie narrowly escaping.

It had been hinted at previously by both director Andy Muschietti and writer Gary Dauberman that this movie was going to contain some faithful, strange, and in some cases potentially upsetting, scenes from the book. We know that the Ritual of Chud is going to be brought to the screen in some form, and that Xavier Dolan will be playing Adrian Mellon, a particularly noteworthy character from the novel who is a gay man that falls victim to a violent hate crime. So, the fact that this Paul Bunyan bit is being included isn't terribly surprising, though it is rather amazing to see.

While Chapter One focused entirely on The Losers Club as kids, the sequel will be utilizing the young cast as well as adult actors who are portraying the group 27 years after the events of the first movie. The actors tasked with bringing the adult Losers to life include James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak) and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris). Bill Skarsgard, rather importantly, is also returning as Pennywise.

IT went on to become an unexpectedly huge success, grossing $700 million worldwide, which was enough to make it the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. As such, the filmmakers have been allowed to take some chances and bring some bold sequences to the screen. And we'll have plenty of time to witness all of the bloody happenings, as the movie clocks in at 2 hours and 45 minutes. Warner Bros. is set to release IT Chapter Two in theaters on September 6. Be sure to check out the new Korean TV spot for yourself.