Director David Robert Mitchell's 2014 horror flick, It Follows, quickly emerged as a cult favorite upon release, and now, lead star Maika Monroe has revealed her desire to return for a sequel. While discussing the highlights of her career so far, the actress declared that she would love to work with Mitchell on a follow-up, and once again explore the terror of being stalked by a mysterious entity acting as a metaphor for sexually transmitted infections. Who wouldn't want to come back for more?

"One of my favourite directors I've worked with is David [Robert Mitchell]. I would do anything to be able to work with him again! Whether it's an It Follows sequel or something else, I think he's so insanely talented, and I'm looking forward to his upcoming projects that he has."

It Follows, well, follows Maika Monroe as carefree teenager Jaime "Jay" Height, a 19-year-old college student. After sleeping with her new boyfriend, Hugh, for the first time, Jay learns that she is just the latest victim of a supernatural scheme with a sexual twist. By sleeping with her, Hugh has passed on a fatal curse that moves from person to person following a sexual encounter. A mysterious entity will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger, killing her if it ever catches up. Jay's friends don't believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her flee, defend herself, or perhaps even fell the beast forever.

Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, It Follows stars Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Daniel Zovatto, Jake Weary, Olivia Luccardi and Lili Sepe. Debuting at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, It Follows received critical acclaim for its originality, genuine frights, and exploration of themes within a horror context. The movie also went on to become a huge financial success, grossing $23.3 million worldwide against a mere $2 million budget.

So far, It Follows has not spawned any sequels or spin-offs, something that is quite rare for such a hugely successful horror outing, but Monroe is clearly happy for that to change if it means she gets to work with director David Robert Mitchell again.

The actress also shared a memory from the making of the first It Follows, revealing the moment she realized how distinctive a horror movie It Follows is. "I remember on set, and I don't usually watch playback, but there were a couple of times where we were doing really long shots, and it was helpful to watch and understand the movement of the camera, and I remember where I was just like, 'Whoa! These shots are stunning,'" she said. "I'd never really seen horror shot this way, so there were moments where I said, 'Oh man, maybe this will turn out to be something really cool,' but you never really know...It's pretty wild, and it's just incredible how this has impacted so many people and how some of them still to this day love the film so much."

Well, if Monroe gets her way, audiences could one day be sitting down to watch It Follows 2: Suspicious Burning Sensation sometime soon. Meanwhile, Monroe can next be seen in the crime drama Brothers by Blood alongside Joel Kinnaman, Ryan Phillippe, Matthias Schoenaerts. This comes to us from Comicbookmovie.com.