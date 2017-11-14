You'll float too when IT arrives onto 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and Digital from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Fans will be able to purchase the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD January 8, 2018, with the Digital version available a few weeks earlier on December 19, 2017. New Line Cinema's blockbuster horror thriller IT, directed by Andy Muschietti (Mama), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades.

IT stars Bill Skarsgård (Allegiant, TV's Hemlock Grove) as the story's central villain, Pennywise. An ensemble of young actors also star in the film, including Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip), Sophia Lillis (37), Finn Wolfhard (TV's Stranger Things), Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Chosen Jacobs (upcoming Cops and Robbers), Jack Dylan Grazer (Tales of Halloween), Nicholas Hamilton (Captain Fantastic) and Jackson Robert Scott, making his film debut. Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Barbara Muschietti are the producers, with Dave Neustadter, Walter Hamada, Richard Brener, Toby Emmerich, Marty P. Ewing, Doug Davison, Jon Silk and Niija Kuykendall serving as executive producers.

IT will be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $44.95, Blu-ray Combo Pack for $35.99 and DVD for $28.98. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the theatrical version in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc also featuring the theatrical version. The Blu-ray Combo Pack features the theatrical version of the film in hi-definition and standard definition; the Blu-ray Combo Pack features the theatrical version of the film in hi-definition on Blu-ray; and the DVD features the theatrical version in standard definition. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack also include a digital version of the movie in HD. Fans can also own IT via purchase from digital retailers beginning December 19, 2017.

4K Ultra HD showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of IT will feature Dolby VisionTM HDR that dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range, and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame. Also, the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs of IT will feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

Additionally, all the special features, including interviews with filmmakers, featurettes and deleted scenes, can be experienced in an entirely new, dynamic and immersive manner on tablets and mobile phones using the Warner Bros. Movies All Access App, available for both iOS and Android devices. When a Combo Pack is purchased and the digital movie is redeemed, or the digital movie is purchased from an UltraViolet retailer, the Warner Bros. Movies All Access App allows users to watch the movie and simultaneously experience synchronized content related to any scene simply by rotating their device. Synchronized content is presented on the same screen while the movie is playing, thus enabling users to quickly learn more about any scene, such as actor biographies, scene locations, fun trivia or image galleries. Also, users can share movie clips with friends on social media and experience other immersive content. The Movies All Access app is available for download on the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store. IT will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. The IT Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and 2-Disc Special Edition DVD contain the special features Pennywise Lives!, where fans can discover how Bill Skarsgård prepared to portray the primordial creature known as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, The Losers' Club, offering fans an up close and personal with the teenage stars of IT as they bond together during the production, Author of Fear, where Stephen King reveals the roots of his best-selling novel, the nature of childhood fear and how he created his most famous monster, Pennywise and eleven deleted or extended scenes from the film.

On December 19, 2017, the IT adaptation will be available to own for streaming and download to watch anywhere in high definition and standard definition on favorite devices from select digital retailers including Amazon, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. On January 9, 2018, IT will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles. Take a look at the artwork for IT below, courtesy of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.