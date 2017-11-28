IT is coming to Blu-ray and DVD in January and virtually every major retailer has their own, exclusive version to sell. Each with their own set of bonus materials that can only be obtained if you purchase that retailer's version of IT. That can make it a little tough to decide which version to buy, but Target's exclusive Blu-ray combo pack has been revealed and it may have floated to the top of the list.

Target's exclusive IT Blu-ray includes lenticular packaging, which makes it a little more fun to look at and touch. The image is the now iconic one of Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise the clown holding a signature red balloon in front of his face. In addition to the packaging, the Target version of the IT Blu-ray comes with five postcards from the fictional town of Derry, Maine, which is where IT takes place and is a rather important location in Stephen King lore. So this particular Blu-ray comes with something tangible to enjoy, along with the movie itself. And if you're still buying movies on Blu-ray, you probably enjoy tangible things.

All of the IT Blu-ray releases will include several key special features. Pennywise Lives is a featurette that shows how Bill Skarsgard transformed into Pennywise for the movie. The Losers Club featurette takes a look at the young cast who brought the characters to life on the big screen and Author of Fear features Stephen King talking about the novel that inspired the movie and how he created Pennywise. There are also 11 deleted/extended scenes not included in the theatrical cut of the movie. That's quite a bit of extra footage. But what happened to that director's cut that Andy Muschietti promised us? Is Warner Bros. going to release another version down the line that includes the director's cut?

Horror has had a huge year and IT is the biggest horror movie of this huge year. The adaptation of Stephen King's classic has brought in a staggering $688.3 million worldwide, making it the tenth highest-grossing movie of 2017 overall. Not bad for a movie that cost just $35 million to make. That being the case, the studio is moving right along with IT: Chapter Two, which is set for release on September 6, 2019. Director Andy Muschietti is returning and they are currently looking to cast the adult versions of The Losers Club.

IT arrives on digital and VOD platforms on December 19, with the Blu-ray/DVD release coming out a few weeks later on January 9, 2019. Sadly, that means you won't be able to put it on your Christmas List, but maybe you can set aside a gift card or something from the holiday season to pick it up. You can check out an image of Target's exclusive IT Blu-ray release for yourself below.