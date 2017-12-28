Last month, it was revealed that the R-rated blockbuster IT will be available on Digital HD December 19, with the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD slated for release on January 8, 2018. As is typically the case with many hit movies, there are several retailer-exclusives for IT, and today we have a glimpse at the Wal-Mart exclusive artwork. Surprisingly enough, the Wal-Mart exclusive is DVD only, and not Blu-ray, but as you can see below, this artwork gives fans a new glimpse at the main villain, Pennywise.

The Target exclusive IT cover was already revealed last month, although that retailer exclusive is both Blu-ray and DVD, and it isn't clear why Wal-Mart only has a DVD exclusive version. There will also be a Best Buy exclusive steelbook release, although die-hard fans may want to prepare themselves to pick up yet another version later on in 2018. Director Andy Muschietti confirmed that an IT director's cut will be released at some point in 2018, although an exact release date has not yet been given.

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. The special features on this Wal-Mart exclusive include Pennywise Lives!, where fans can discover how Bill Skarsgård prepared to portray the primordial creature known as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The Losers' Club offers fans an up close and personal look at the teenage stars of IT as they bond together during the production. Author of Fear features author Stephen King, who reveals the roots of his best-selling novel, the nature of childhood fear and how he created his most famous monster, Pennywise. The bonus features are rounded out by eleven deleted or extended scenes from the film.

IT stars Bill Skarsgård (Allegiant, TV's Hemlock Grove) as the story's central villain, Pennywise. An ensemble of young actors also star in the film as members of The Losers Club, including Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip), Sophia Lillis (37), Finn Wolfhard (TV's Stranger Things), Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Chosen Jacobs (upcoming Cops and Robbers), Jack Dylan Grazer (Tales of Halloween), Nicholas Hamilton (Captain Fantastic) and Jackson Robert Scott, making his film debut. Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Barbara Muschietti are the producers, with Dave Neustadter, Walter Hamada, Richard Brener, Toby Emmerich, Marty P. Ewing, Doug Davison, Jon Silk and Niija Kuykendall serving as executive producers.

IT became one of the surprise box office hits of the year, becoming the first horror movie ever to surpass $300 million at the domestic box office. It broke The Exorcist's 44-year old record to become the highest-grossing horror movie of all time, taking in $327.4 million domestic and $698 million worldwide, from just a $35 million budget. Take a look at the Wal-Mart exclusive DVD artwork below, courtesy of Wal-Mart.