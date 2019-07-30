Ahead of this fall's release of the highly-anticipated IT Chapter Two, Warner Bros. is re-releasing IT in theaters for a limited-engagement fans won't want to miss. A special two-night event has been announced, which will allow moviegoers to watch the first movie again, in theaters, on either Saturday, August 3 or Tuesday, August 6. What's more, those who attend the screenings will get a special sneak peek at the upcoming sequel. Per Fandango's announcement, here's what to expect.

"Need an #ITMovie refresher before #ItChapterTwo ? Chapter One is returning to theaters for two nights in August and includes a post-credit reveal of 8 minutes of new footage from the forthcoming sequel."

Stephen King's beloved novel upon which these movies are based is absolutely massive and dense. The two-part adaptation is proving to be similarly ambitious. It was recently confirmed by director Andy Muschietti that the sequel will clock in at 2 hours and 45 minutes. With that in mind, it might not be a bad idea to get a refresher by rewatching IT. Granted, one could do that by watching a digital copy or the Blu-ray, but there is a clear advantage to catching it again in theaters.

Seeing eight minutes of IT Chapter Two is no small deal. Even taking into account its lengthy running time, that's a sizable chunk of what is shaping up to be one of the true movie-going events of the entire year. As for what we're going to see in those eight minutes? It's not yet clear if it will be the opening chunk of the sequel, or if it will be an extended look of selected clips assembled by the studio. Either way, it's a lot of footage.

The sequel sees The Losers Club returning to Derry, Maine 27 years after the events of the first movie. They will be finishing what they started all those years ago by facing down the evil clown Pennywise once more. Bill Skarsgard is returning as Pennywise. The new cast members portraying the adult Losers include James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak) and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris). The young versions of The Losers Club, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer and Wyatt Olef, will also be back.

IT managed to become a true pop culture phenomenon in 2017. Not only did the Stephen King adaptation garner a great deal of acclaim, but it went on to become the highest-grossing horror movie ever, bringing in $700 million worldwide. As such, this re-release makes a great deal of sense, from Warner Bros.' perspective. IT Chapter Two is set to arrive in theaters on September 6. Tickets for the re-release are on sale now. For more information or to grab tickets, head on over to Fandango.

