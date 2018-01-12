New Line's IT has mostly wrapped up its run at the box office now that the movie has made its way to home video, with the Blu-ray/DVD release arriving earlier this week. But that didn't stop Pennywise and The Losers Club from crossing one last, major milestone before closing up shop. With the most recent numbers tallied up, IT has now officially crossed the $700 million mark at the global box office, making it not only the biggest horror hit of 2017, but of all-time by an increasingly wide margin.

IT has grossed $700.1 million heading into the weekend. It's not likely to add significantly to that total, but the fact that it's made as much as it has is truly astonishing. As far as movies released in 2017 go, IT is just outside the top 10, currently at number 11. It's not going to catch Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which made $794.9 million for Disney. But considering the massive budget, IT is arguably the bigger hit, since it only cost Warner Bros. and New Line $35 million to make.

IT, from director Andy Muschietti, has also outgrossed several other massive 2017 movies. Justice League ($654.4 million), Logan ($616.8 million) and, perhaps most surprisingly, considering that Transformers: Age of Extinction grossed more than $1 billion worldwide in 2014, IT also beat Transformers: The Last Knight ($605.4 million). The massive take for IT was bolstered by excellent reviews, with the movie currently holding an 85 percent approval rating from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

This helps prove the somewhat obvious lesson that Hollywood has been forced to learn over and over again; if you make a good movie, people will go see it. Sure, some great movies fail to find the audience they deserve, but the year that IT and other critically-acclaimed horror movies such as Get Out and Split enjoyed at the box office makes it a pretty good rule of thumb to follow. Case in point, movies Transformers: The Last Knight and Justice League failed to win over audiences and critics and they, in turn, disappointed at the box office.

New Line is already moving ahead with IT: Chapter Two, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 6, 2019. Andy Muschietti is also currently working on a director's cut of IT, but there's no word on what the release strategy will be for that. Maybe they'll do a limited theatrical engagement to try and boost that box office just a little bit more. As Box Office Mojo notes, IT is the sixth biggest movie domestically of 2017 and the only movies that made more money this year cost an awful lot more to produce. Others are going to do their best to emulate IT's success, but this really does feel like lightning in a bottle.