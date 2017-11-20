New Line Cinema's IT is one of the biggest box office hits of the year, becoming the highest-grossing horror movie of all time with $326.7 million domestic and $687.8 million worldwide, from just a $35 million budget. With the Digital HD release coming just before Christmas, and the Blu-ray and DVD release arriving in early 2018, fans are looking forward to seeing all of the bonus features, including deleted scenes that didn't make the final cut. Before the home video release, director Andy Muschietti has given fans a special treat on social media, by sharing a new "killmouth" sketch of Pennywise. Here's what the director had to say about this "comedic highlight" of his movie.

"And here a little sketch i drew for pennywise's "killmouth", one of the comedic highlights of the film. #ITMovie #killmouth."

The sketch depicts one of the opening scenes of the movie, where Pennywise first meets young Georgie (Jackson Robert Scott), and even features a brief extension of that scene, where Pennywise takes a moment to "sniff" Georgie's fear, before his terrifying "killmouth" emerges to take a bite out of Georgie's arm. It's an interesting glimpse at one of the movie's key early moments, although it remains to be seen if there will be even more early artwork unveiled by the director as fans count down towards the Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD release.

The IT Blu-ray and DVD will feature a number of interviews with filmmakers, featurettes and 11 deleted scenes, although we don't have any exact details about these scenes and why they were cut from the finished product. We did hear about one deleted scene in October, but it hasn't been confirmed if this will make its way to the Blu-ray and DVD, especially given the controversial nature of this scene. Bill Skarsgard revealed in an interview that there was a flashback to the 1600s, where Pennywise doesn't have any of his makeup on, long before his days as the "dancing clown," where he's seen eating a baby. It's possible that this scene could be used for IT 2, which brings back The Losers Club as adults when Pennywise re-surfaces once again.

IT also stars a number of talented young actors as the characters who make up The Losers Club, such as Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip), Sophia Lillis (37), Finn Wolfhard (TV's Stranger Things), Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Chosen Jacobs (upcoming Cops and Robbers), Jack Dylan Grazer (Tales of Halloween), Nicholas Hamilton (Captain Fantastic) and Jackson Robert Scott, making his film debut. All of these characters will return in IT 2 as adults, with Jessica Chastain reportedly interested in playing the adult Beverly. No production schedule or release date for the sequel has been given at this time.

After making history by dethroning the 1973 horror classic The Exorcist as the highest-grossing horror movie of all time, New Line announced they will be putting together an IT Oscar campaign, putting it in consideration for a number of awards season categories. The studio will be vying for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Original Score. Whether or not this campaign will lead to any awards season nominations remains to be seen, but until then, you can take a look at this new sketch, courtesy of Andy Muschietti Instagram.