The post-credit scene is pretty much the new norm for blockbuster movies. IT ends with the cackle of Pennywise the Dancing Clown, but director Andres Muschietti had a pretty good idea for a post-credit scene that he didn't end up shooting. As it turns out, the scene would have gone a long way in setting up IT Chapter Two, which hits theaters next week. Muschietti is fully aware of the expectations surrounding the sequel, but he seems confident that he has served Stephen King's source material well. There are SPOILERS for IT Chapter Two below, so read ahead at your own risk.

IT Chapter Two does not have a post-credit scene. The story is over. But that wasn't the case for the first movie and Andres Muschietti had the perfect idea to lay the foundation for the sequel. Many horror fans are perfectly content with the way the first installment comes to a close, but they may have preferred Muschietti's original idea. The director explains.

"Something a lot of people probably don't know is Chapter One did have the idea to make a post-credit scene, which was Beverly Marsh picking up the phone. So, 27 years later, post credit, you would see a phone ringing. It's an iPhone, so it's impossible that it's 1989, and a hand comes in and the camera wraps around this red-haired back of a head, and we turn around, and it's Jessica Chastain!"

While the post-credit scene would have probably been great, Andres Muschietti could not get his schedule to align with Jessica Chastain's. "We did all that we had to do to make sure that Jess was our Beverly, and then she was, so we got our wish," says Barbera Muschietti when talking about IT Chapter Two. While the brother and sister duo, along with Chastain, knew they were going to work together on the sequel practically from the start, fans did not know at first, but still thought the actress would be perfect to play the older version of Beverly.

In addition to the older versions of the Losers' Club, IT Chapter Two also features the original young cast. However, a decent amount of time had passed and the kids started growing up. Andres Muschietti and Barbara knew that the de-aging process was going to have to be used to keep the continuity going with the first installment. "De-aging was on the table very, very early on in the talks," says Muschietti.

Andres Muschietti previously teased the possibility of more stories around Pennywise coming out on the big screen after IT Chapter Two, noting there's a lot of mythology to be explored. Some horror fans may want to see the more of Pennywise and how he came to be, while others probably won't want to have anything to do with it since it would be veering from Stephen King's source material. With that being said, King is very fond of the work that Muschietti has done and could help out if further stories are meant to be told. The interview with Andres and Barbara Muschietti was originally conducted by the HuffPost.