IT Chapter Two director Andres Muschietti intends to shoot additional footage for his supercut of both installments. The highly anticipated sequel was easily able to land the number one spot all over the world after premiering last weekend. While the movie made considerably less money than the first installment's opening weekend, it was still enough to easily take the number one spot. There's still plenty of time for the sequel to earn a lot of money at the box office, so we'll just have to wait and see how it ends up when compared to the first movie.

Taking a 900 page book and adapting it to the big screen is not an easy task. Andres Muschietti knows this, which is why he took some extra care when crafting IT Chapter Two, which even included a new scene suggested by Stephen King. Now that the movie is out, Muschietti is not shy about admitting that he wants to shoot some additional footage for a possible supercut of both installments. He would also add in some unused footage from both movies to make it as close to the book as possible. He explains.

"The studio probably doesn't know this... No, we're in talks with the studio to make a supercut, which is basically the two movies edited together with all the material that is not in the released versions. And yeah, there are a couple of scenes that I want to shoot to make this a new experience."

When asked about those additional scenes that he wants to shoot, Andres Muschietti played coy. He did reveal that one of them is from the book, but the other is something he wants to keep a surprise. "I want to be a little cryptic about it," said the director. Regardless, it sounds like we're going to get a lot more IT in the future. Muschietti's original cut of IT Chapter Two was a massive four hours, so there is a lot of stuff that he can include. As of this writing, the director is claiming the supercut could be nearly 7 hours long.

As for a possible third movie, Andres Muschietti has admitted he would be into further exploring the world of Pennywise the Dancing Clown, though it is unclear if it will actually happen. The director started teasing the idea before IT Chapter Two hit theaters and seems intent on developing it, or at the very least pitching it to the studio when the time is right. Fans would more than likely enjoy getting some more Pennywise on the big screen.

Bill Skarsgard is open to returning as Pennywise for another movie. He would like to make a prequel exploring Pennywise's origins, which could be interesting. They've run out of Stephen King's source material, so they would be working on something completely new. With that being said, King fans might not be so into the idea, unless the author helped write a new story or helped with some of the background info. Hopefully Skarsgard and Andres Muschietti have some news for us soon. As we wait for more information, you can check out the interview with Muschietti below, thanks to the SYFY Wire YouTube channel. The director's thoughts on the supercut are at the 7:40 mark.