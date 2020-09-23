The Losers Club is getting back together again. It has been announced that the cast of the original IT miniseries will be getting back together in honor of its 30th anniversary. Members of the cast will reunite for a virtual panel as part of this year's Salem Horror Fest, which kicks off for ten days of horror-filled goods. As part of the festivities, it's been revealed that the classic Stephen King adaptation will be honored with a retrospective panel with the people who brought the characters to life.

The event will be hosted by The Losers' Club: A Stephen King Podcast as well as writer/director John Campopiano, who directed Pennywise: The Story of IT. Marlon Taylor (Mike Hanlon), Brandon Crane (Ben Hanscom), Ben Heller (Stanley Uris), Adam Faraizl (Eddie Kasprak) and Emily Perkins (Beverly Marsh) are currently set to participate. During the reunion, they will discuss stories from the set, the legacy of the adaptation and more. A specific date and time for the panel has yet to be revealed.

IT was originally published in 1986 and remains one of Stephen King's most beloved and recognized works to this day. The story, simply speaking, centers on an evil entity that often appears in the form of a clown. It appears every 27 years in the town of Derry, Maine to feed on children. In 1990, ABC tapped director Tommy Lee Wallace to helm a two-part adaptation of the book. Tim Curry was cast in the role of Pennywise the clown, with a young cast assembled to play The Losers Club in one part and older version of the characters cast for the second part, not unlike what Warner Bros. did with the recent movie adaptations.

Richard Thomas, John Ritter, Annette O'Toole, Harry Anderson, Dennis Christopher, Tim Reid and Richard Masur played the adult versions of The Losers Club for the miniseries. The adaptation went on to have a huge life far beyond its original airing on ABC as it became a big hit on home video. Tim Curry's Pennywise also became a true icon of the genre.

In 2017, director Andy Muschietti's version of IT was released in theaters, featuring Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise. The movie went on to become an unexpectedly huge smash hit, earning more than $700 million at the global box office. It is now the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. The sequel, IT: Chapter Two, which was released in 2019, was also a major success, earning $473 million.

The recent movies have only helped to fuel love for the material overall, which makes this panel a possible must-see for fans. Salem Horror Fest is having an all-digital edition this year, much like many festivals have opted to do. The good news is that means it is far more accessible as the programming can be enjoyed from the comfort of home. No travel involved. It kicks off on Friday, October 1 and runs through October 11. Weekend passes go for $79, with all-access passes running $149. For programming information or to buy tickets, head on over to SalemHorror.com.