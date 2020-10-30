With the first season of HBO's thrilling horror series Lovecraft Country having now wrapped up, showrunner Misha Green is looking to the future and wondering what to put her hand to next. Well, it seems Green has her sights set on adapting the work of another legendary horror writer alongside that of H.P. Lovecraft: Stephen King's It.

"But I would love to do a limited series of Stephen King's IT. It's my favorite novel of all time, but it's such a thick book that you need time to sit with every character and really get into their fear. You could do a two-hour movie, but imagine a seven-season It. And something with vampires. We need new vampires."

Putting aside Green's assertion that we need new vampires for now, the talented writer would love to bring It to life on the small screen, and across seven seasons no less. She is clearly a fan of the source material, calling it her favorite novel of all time, and while audiences may feel that they don't need another version of It, Green would certainly be one of the top choices should King's work be adapted again.

Stephen King's It has already been brought to screens in live action several times. First with a miniseries in 1990, which is fondly remembered thanks to Tim Curry's superb performance as Pennywise, and more recently by director Andy Muschietti, who adapted the novel into two movies, the second of which was released last year.

While the first of Muschietti's movies was highly praised, many felt that he missed the mark with It: Chapter Two. One of the biggest criticisms was that the movie just did not deliver in the terror department, something that would surely be rectified should Misha Green ever get her wish. Spanning it across that many seasons would also give her plenty of time to flesh out the characters, as well as the often-bizarre mythos, so, before she works on reinventing vampires as "a multicultural Interview With the Vampire", maybe just let her do It.

Despite her ambitions and obvious talent, Green says she hasn't had "noteworthy cold calls" just yet. "It's an interesting and strange time for the business. People aren't sure when movies and stuff will be coming back in a way that's viable. I think that's part of it. Also, there's just a lot of shit going on in the world," she said.

Green though does have a few projects in the pipeline, including the female-led action thriller The Mother, and the remake of 1973's blaxploitation action comedy Cleopatra Jones. Until then, you can check out the first season of Green's brilliant Lovecraft Country. Serving as a continuation of the 2016 novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the series stars Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors, and follows the latter as Atticus Freeman, a young black man who travels across the segregated 1950s United States in search of his missing father, learning of dark secrets plaguing a town on which famous horror writer H. P. Lovecraft supposedly based the location of many of his fictional tales. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.