Get ready for more Pennywise action than one could possibly handle in a single sitting, as we may be getting a supercut of both IT Chapter One and IT Chapter Two at some point down the line. The highly-anticipated sequel, which will round out the adaptation of Stephen King's beloved horror novel, is set to arrive in theaters next month. It's early, but every indication points to this being just as big of a success as its predecessor. With that in mind, director Andy Muschietti is ready and waiting to work on alternate editions of the movies.

With the release for IT Chapter Two just around the corner, Andres Muschietti has started to make the press rounds. He directed the first movie and the upcoming sequel, so he knows this world about as good as anyone, save for maybe Stephen King. During a recent interview, he was asked about the possibility of doing an alternate cut of either, or both, of the movies. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The possibilities are open. There's a version where the two movies are cut together. There's a version where there's a special director's cut of number one and a special director's cut of number two. And I'm happy to basically work on every one of them."

There is a lot to unpack with that statement. There was some talk of a director's cut of IT, which we ultimately never saw, even though the movie made a record-breaking $700 million at the box office. The theatrical cut is 2 hours and 15 minutes. As for IT Chapter Two, it's already been confirmed that the follow-up will run just shy of three hours. However, Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti said his first cut was four hours and that we will be getting an extended cut in this case.

Looking at the raw numbers, without any additional footage, a supercut of both movies would run at least five hours. With added footage, it could get somewhere near seven hours, which would basically make for a Netflix or HBO miniseries. And maybe that would be the way to go. Quentin Tarantino recut The Hateful Eight for Netflix as a miniseries. Why couldn't Andy Muschietti do the same for IT? Either way, it seems like we're definitely going to get some extended version, or versions, following the release of the sequel.

The sequel takes place 27 years after the events of the original and will see a new ensemble playing the adult version of The Losers Club. The new cast includes James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak) and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris). The young versions of the Losers are also coming back as well, with Bill Skarsgard returning as Pennywise. IT Chapter Two is set to arrive in theaters on September 6. This news comes to us via Games Radar.