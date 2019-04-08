Shout! Studios, the multi-platform filmed entertainment distribution and production arm of Shout! Factory, has acquired North American rights to the chilling horror thriller Itsy Bitsy, written by Micah Gallo, J. Bryan Dick, Jason Alvino, and directed by Micah Gallo (The Innkeepers). ITSY BITSY stars Academy Award® nominee Bruce Davison (X-Men, Insidious: The Last Key), Denise Crosby (Pet Sematary, Showtime's Ray Donovan), Elizabeth Roberts (World's End, Old Fashioned), and up-and-comer Chloe Perrin (ABC's Single Parents, Netflix's Glow). The announcement was made today by Shout's founders and CEOs Bob Emmer and Garson Foos, Throughline Films' founders John W. Bosher and Chris Charles, and Jordan Fields, Vice President of Acquisitions at Shout! Studios.

A story tangled up in a web of family drama, personal demons, and a horrifying monster. Based on the centuries-old poem, a family moves into a secluded mansion where they soon find themselves being targeted by an ancient entity taking the form of a giant spider. Kara, a private nurse and single mother, moves from the big city to the quiet countryside with her two children, 13-year-old Jesse and 8-year-old Cambria, to live with and take care of an elderly man with multiple sclerosis. Things seem normal enough until Jesse discovers a mysterious old relic in the old man's house, leading to unexpected and horrifying things coming to life.

"This is a horror film with legs, eight of them to be precise. It's scary, stylish and disturbing in a very primal way, and it will have you double checking every space in your home for quite some time. So naturally we're delighted to share the experience far and wide," said Jordan Fields, Vice President of Acquisitions at Shout! Studios.

Shout! Studios has secured all North American distribution rights to Itsy Bitsy, including theatrical, broadcast, video-on-demand, and home entertainment rights for cross-platform releases in the U.S. and Canada. Shout! Studios plans to launch this movie across multiple entertainment platforms beginning with a day-and-date theatrical launch in 2019 through Shout's genre entertainment imprint, Scream Factory™.

"Itsy Bitsy was love at first scare. The film pays homage to monster movies of the '80s, utilizing a creature most people find terrifying in small sizes, let alone as a giant cave spider. We're thrilled to have partnered with Shout! Studios and look forward to delivering this bone-chilling story to audiences everywhere," said Chris Charles, Co-Founder, Throughline Films.

Check out the amazing poster for Itsy Bitsy below, created by original A Nightmare On Elm Street poster artist Matthew Joseph Peak along with the original Kickstarter trailer for the film.

