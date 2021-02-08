Jack Black has deemed himself the "New God of Thunder" in his new Thor Ragnarok spoof video. By the time talks started to come up about a possible third Thor installment, Chris Hemsworth was over playing the character. That all changed when Taika Waititi came on board to make Thor: Ragnarok, a movie that made the God of Thunder fun, while adding in some colorful new characters at the same time. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, including Black, naturally gravitated towards it.

In the new Jack Black video, he is portraying The God of Thunder while wearing a skimpy speedo with a cape, winged tennis shoes, and a hat with wings taped to it. This is certainly not the work of Marvel Studios in terms of production, but it appears Black did the best with what he had. We see the new God of Thunder cruising around town on a motor bike, even stopping to get gas. The video comes to a close when the hose comes out as Black performs some suggestive dances.

When Taika Waititi took on Thor: Ragnarok, he and Kevin Feige knew that Led Zeppelin's classic "Immigrant Song" had to be used in the movie. It created two iconic scenes in the movie, which is what Jack Black sought to recreate in his video. Led Zeppelin fans may never hear the song the same way again after watching Black prance around with barely any clothing on while wielding a toy version of Mjolnir. Whatever the case may be, the song lives on within the comedian's latest viral video.

While Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige knew that "Immigrant Song" had to be in Thor: Ragnarok, that doesn't mean that it was an easy process to get the rights. Led Zeppelin is notorious for not licensing their songs out, so Marvel Studios started trying to get the rights to the song early on in the development process for the movie. "I remember Kevin being really excited about the song right from the early meetings," Waititi told Business Insider in 2017. "He was like, 'We should explore that song because it could be perfect for the film.'" However, the band was still reluctant to loan out the song.

Taika Waititi was nearing the finish line for Thor: Ragnrok and still did not have permission from Led Zeppelin to use "Immigrant Song." It took the surviving band members, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones, seeing footage to make the deal happen. "When we had the first cut of the trailer and showed Led Zep they understood how perfect the song was for this character," Waititi said. "I think it wouldn't have happened if we didn't start the conversation with them really, really early on." The director also revealed that money was a big motivator, which should come as no surprise. With that being said, check out Jack Black's official Twitter account for the Thor: Ragnarok spoof above, before Led Zeppelin sends a cease and desist letter. Waititi and Chris Hemsworth are currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia.