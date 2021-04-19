Thousands of fans are showing their love for actor and musician Jack Black after a memorable scene from his 2003 comedy School of Rock went viral. Directed by Richard Linklater and written by Mike White, School of Rock starred Black as a struggling rock guitarist who disguises himself as a substitute teacher as a desperate way to make money. Sensing the musical potential of his students, the rocker forms a band of fifth-graders to compete in the Battle of the Bands.

On Twitter, Netflix's Deadendia creator Hamish Steele posted a scene from School of Rock that's managed to stick with him nearly two decades later. In the caption, Steele writes, "This scene is more revolutionary than I think they even knew and it really stuck with me as a child. Especially the last line."

This scene is more revolutionary than I think they even knew and it really stuck with me as a child. Especially the last line. pic.twitter.com/KkhvGicjVZ — ✨hamish steele✨ (@hamishsteele) April 18, 2021

As Dewey Finn, the scene depicts Jack Black speaking with a young student (Maryam Hassan) who feels apprehensive about singing on stage because of her weight. Black then belts out an inspirational speech that references the great Aretha Franklin and even alludes to his real-life success as a famous musician as one half of Tenacious D.

"Tamika, hey, you've got something everybody wants. You've got talent girl," Black tells the girl. "You have an incredible singing voice, and I'm not just saying that. You've heard of Aretha Franklin, right? Okay, she's a big lady, but when she starts singing, she blows peoples' minds. Everybody wants to party with Aretha!"

Black then adds: "And, you know who else has a weight issue? Me. But once I get up on stage and start doing my thing, people worship me! Because I'm sexy, and chubby, man."

"Why don't you go on a diet?" Tamika asks.

"Because - I like to eat. Is that such a crime?" Dewey responds.

The video has been liked more than 322,000 times with nearly 5 million views and counting. Thousands of fans are also praising Black for not just what his character said in the School of Rock scene, but for being an amazing person in real life as well.

"Jack Black was woke before it was cool," one fan joked.

"This is the moment that made me fall in love with this man," says someone else.

"im so happy that 8 year old cj watching this movie over and over got to see this scene so many times because 21 year old cj is 1000 times better off for it," tweeted another fan named CJ. "i can't even begin to explain. i will cry if i try."

Singer Rebecca Black also posted: "discovering at the age of 8 that jack black and i were not related after believing he was my uncle solely based off us having the same last name was a type of trauma i've yet to recover from."

Many others are also praising the movie School of Rock in the midst of Jack Black trending, with some fans declaring it to be among the greatest movies of all time. As for Black, he continues to make music with his Tenacious D partner Kyle Gass, with the two releasing a "Time Warp" cover as a new single last year. On the big screen, Black has more recently appeared in the Jumanji movies and is currently working on a live-action movie adaptation of the video game Borderlands. The viral School of Rock scene that has gotten Black trending online was posted by Hamish Steele on Twitter.

