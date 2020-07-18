The threat of infection still looms large over the world, even as people are forced to get back out in the open to attend to their jobs and other activities that require being in close proximity with other people. Actor Jack Black has issued a PSA via his Instagram page imploring fans to wear a mask when out in public.

The video makes use of the actor's comic skills as he is seen wearing blue swimming trunks and a rep cape, recalling his glory days as Nacho Libre, declaring that it is time for a new hero, who wears a mask. Black clarifies that he is not referring to an eye mask, but rather a face mask. He then puts on such a mask, poses in slow motion, and takes a running dive into his pool, still wearing the cape.

Black's video was made as part of the #youractionssavelives movement which encourages people to wear masks when going out in public. The requirements over having to wear masks have been met with resistance among certain sections of the populace, with some even going so far as to compare the rule to Sharia law. In response, celebrities, and health and government officials have taken to social media to remind people that wearing a mark is a means of public health safety, and not a personal rights issue.

Although Jack Black's status as a leading man has taken a hit in recent times, his movies continue to do well at the box-office, and the actor continues to be a favorite among audiences. He was last seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, in an ensemble cast that included Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. The film was a big hit, and It might also have been one of the last times that the world got to see Black in a film, since he had hinted during promotions that he was looking for an exit from a movie career.

"Well, I've got another Tenacious D record that I'd like to make. Maybe one more movie. I'm kind of enjoying the idea of early retirement. Not so early. I'm 50. I've been saying for a long time that this is the last movie. We'll see. I can't really say what my next thing is because it's too early; it's a jinxer. I've got a couple of tricks up my sleeve. But not too many. I'm looking to wrap it up pretty soon. Ride off into the sunset."

While fans will be understandably disappointed if Black stops making movies, his latest Instagram video proves the actor has taken to the internet in a big way. In fact, Black has a thriving Youtube channel called JablinskiGames, which has already gotten over 4.5 million subscribers. On the channel, Black puts out videos of himself playing video games, hanging out with celebrities, and generally getting up to the kind of shenanigans that fans used to pay money to see on the big screen. With his latest superhero-inspired video on masks and public safety, it is clear the actor plans to use his formidable online following as a force for good in the world.