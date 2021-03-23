Amazon's Jack Reacher series has tapped iZombie alum Malcolm Goodwin, Scream star Willa Fitzgerald and Chris Webster of Most Dangerous Game fame to star alongside Alan Ritchson in the titular role. The new additions will play series regulars on the show, which is set to be based on British author Lee Child's bestselling books.

Details of their respective characters have also been revealed, with Goodwin set to star as Chief Detective Oscar Finlay, who is described as "a Harvard-educated, tweed suit-wearing Northerner who recently relocated to the small town of Margrave to take a job in the Margrave Police Department."

Fitzgerald joins Jack Reacher as as Roscoe Conklin, "who was born and raised in Margrave and is a smart and proud officer in the Margrave PD. She is resilient and is intimidated by nothing and no one."

Finally, Webster will star as KJ, "the spoiled son of businessman and town benefactor Kliner. KJ thinks the town and townspeople, especially Roscoe, belong to him."

Alan Ritchson, who steps into the giant shoes of Jack Reacher himself, recently offered some insight into the studio's approach to the series, revealing that they will . "I don't know how much I can say. I'll say that we're gonna be doing a book a season, so the first season will be the first book. I think that's such a great way to do this," Ritchson said. "I can see why it'd be exciting as a film, but the slow burn is what I love so much about the books. The way that he goes down the checklist and picks apart these cases, you need time. It's okay to enjoy that. I think spending a season on each book is gonna be really enjoyable for audiences."

Amazon's Jack Reacher will be based on the popular book franchise by British author Lee Child, which follows the titular character, a former US Army Major, who now lives a nomadic lifestyle, staying off the grid. Reacher roams the United States taking odd jobs and investigating suspicious and frequently dangerous situations, doling out vigilante justice in his escapades across the United States and Europe.

Based on Ritchson's revelation that the first series will adapt the first novel, we can safely assume that Jack Reacher season one will follow 1997's Killing Floor. Introducing readers to Jack Reacher, a man of action, intelligence and cunning, who is not afraid to take justice into his own hands, the book finds Reacher arrested for murder after recently arriving in the sleepy town of Margrave, Georgia.

Reacher is the only stranger in town on the day they have had their first homicide in thirty years. The cops quickly arrest Reacher and the police chief turns eyewitness to place him at the scene. As nasty secrets leak out, and the body count mounts, one thing is for sure, they picked the wrong guy to take the fall.

Should Amazon's Jack Reacher follow this plot, it sounds like the perfect introduction to the lone wolf hero. Jack Reacher does not yet have an Amazon Prime release date, but with these new casting additions, it seems everything is ticking along nicely. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.