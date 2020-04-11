Since his leap from the world of WWE to the silver screen, Dwayne Johnson has emerged as one of the most successful actors currently working in Hollywood, but even he has missed out on roles that he wishes he had gotten. The wrestler-turned-thespian took to social media recently to answer fan's questions and ended up talking about the part that got away. That part was the title role in the feature adaptation of Lee Child's series of novels about blue-collar action hero, Jack Reacher.

"Great question regarding my career in film. Was there a movie role I really wanted, but lost to another actor? Yup. The role was Jack Reacher. The actor was Tom Cruise. Business is business and I'm happy he got it. Universe works in funny ways though, as when that door shut on me, another door opened with the opportunity to create a character from scratch that was of my DNA. The one and only bad ass, shit talkin', gravity and reality defying, always winkin' and having fun OUTLAW LAWMAN KNOWN AS LUKE HOBBS. Let the good times roll Thanks for all your great questions and enjoy your holiday weekend. Most importantly, stay healthy my friends."

Well, whenever Paramount does decide to reboot Jack Reacher, they may want to re-consider casting Dwayne Johnson in the lead role. At the time the role infamously was given to Tom Cruise, an actor who bears little resemblance to how the character is described in the source material. Johnson was clearly very disappointed with losing out on the role, especially considering most characters do not look like him, with Jack Reacher being a rare exception.

"In Hollywood, actors are kind of like in-a-box. There are actors that can vie for a particular role because it allows for them to have a certain look, skin color, size, etc. Fortunately, for me, there aren't a lot of guys at all who look like me. So, all of my roles, from the beginning of my career, I've been a lucky son of a b***h that they've been created and designed for me - except Jack Reacher."

Seeing past his own disappointment, Johnson clearly understands why he lost out on the role to Hollywood icon Tom Cruise.

"Now, this was ten years ago, and I was in a much different place, I recognize that. Tom was the biggest movie star in the world, and I was not."

It is understandable why Johnson was so confident he would land the part, given his physical similarities to the character in height, and weight, the actor was lead to believe that he was a shoo-in. Especially when fans have always complained that Tom Cruise was just too short to play the part.

"I got the call saying 'Hey, you didn't get the role' Look, I didn't even know if I had a shot for it, but the people around me at that time made me think that I did. I felt like I did, I felt like 'Why not me?'"

Of course, unless you've been living under a rock the size of The Rock, you'll know that the actor is doing just fine and even teases the return of his beloved Fast and Furious character, Hobbs.

"We have great characters to create, not the characters that Hobbs can kick the shit out of, but characters I think you'll fall in love with - villains, heroes and anti-heroes."

This comes to us courtesy of The Rock's official Instagram account.