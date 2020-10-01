It may be coming a little later than originally planned but Jackass 4 is heading our way next year. It has been a long time since we've seen Johnny Knoxville and the gang together. Be that as it may, Steve-O has assured that the chemistry is still there and that he will be doing plenty of crazy, physical stuff.

Jackass originally debuted on MTV 20 years ago. Steve-O was speaking in a recent interview about the show's legacy and the subject of the fourth movie came up. Steve-O says that he was surprised to learn that they were indeed doing another movie but, because he's been keeping up with wild stunts in the years since the last installment, it felt natural for him. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I was personally very surprised that Jackass four came up. I thought that ship had sailed, and I didn't really mind either way because I had created enough momentum on my own that I was gonna be okay without another Jackass installment. As far as me doing super physical crazy stuff, I never stopped. So it was sort of natural for me because I have been active the whole time doing stuff like that."

It has been a full decade since Jackass 3D was released in 2010. The biggest difference between then and now is that the guys have all gotten much older. That makes the physical craziness they put themselves through all the more intense. But as Steve-O tells it, they are leaning into that. And, fortunately, the chemistry was still there once they all got back together.

"Once the Jackass deals were done, though, and we all showed up to shoot, it was like we had never stopped. There was chemistry and it felt like we were right back where we started again. It felt great. Of course, with that said, the obvious elephant in the room is that a lot of the guys, myself included, are in the back half of our 40s and a couple of them are even 50, which... what the f***?"

"So I think rather than pretend that's not going on, it's been a deliberate choice to take it head-on. I like all of our goofy little intros, and we just address it. We play with it everywhere and have fun with it. I did feel that our ages were a concern, like at which point does it get creepy? When is it not funny to watch anymore? But [Johnny] Knoxville feels strongly that the older you are, the funnier it is. I don't know what the truth is, but it seems to be working very well for now."

Johnny Knoxville had previously said that they might pass the torch to a group of younger performers before Jackass 4 was officially confirmed. Whether or not that still happens remains to be seen. For now, they have kept a pretty tight lid in terms of specifics for the long-awaited sequel. Though Shaq did say that he wants to box Knoxville.

It also isn't clear how much has been filmed or if the production shutdown in Hollywood impacted their plans. Paramount Pictures currently has Jackass 4 slated to hit theaters on September 3, 2021, after delaying its original release date, which had been set for earlier next year. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The A.V. Club.