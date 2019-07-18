We have at least a sliver of hope that the words, "Hello, I'm Johnny Knoxville and welcome to Jackass" could be uttered one more time on the big screen. This, according to former cast member Chris Raab, aka Raab Himself, who says that all of the key players are interested in doing Jackass 4. It's just a matter of the right, core people deciding to go ahead with it.

Chris Raab launched his podcast titled Bathroom Break in 2018. Since it launched, he's interviewed most of the core Jackass gang including Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Weeman, Dave England, Danger Ehren, Rake Yohn, Rick Kosick and director Jeff Tremaine. During a recent interview, he was asked about the possibility of Jackass 4 actually happening and, given what he's learned from his podcast, Raab feels it's a very real possibility. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I get the feeling that everyone's pretty interested in it. I'm not sure that it would ever happen. Ryan [Dunn] was a huge part of that, so it's sort of weird without him. We've got that question about the CKY thing. 'Is there going to be a CKY 5?' Nah, that'll never happen. As far as Jackass, I would think maybe it would happen, but I don't know 'cause I'm not in that world enough to know. I probably would be [a part of it] if asked ... I feel like if [Jeff] Tremaine and Spike [Jonze] and [Johnny] Knoxville said, 'Hey, let's do it,' then I imagine it would go forward. If they were to say it, I don't think there would be pushback from others."

Ryan Dunn, a major part of the Jackass crew, died in a car accident in 2011. That cast a major shadow of doubt over any future projects. Chris Raab, specifically, was memorably absent from Jackass: Number Two and Jackass 3-D. But that had to do with a falling out he had with Bam Margera. However, their issues have since been resolved, meaning there is no reason they couldn't work together again.

Really, there is no Jackass without Johnny Knoxville and that could be the key. Knoxville has, far and away, had the most successful Hollywood career outside of the MTV series turned movie franchise. Though, last year he didn't rule out the possibility when asked about it while promoting his movie Action Point. Knoxville suggested that the best way to move forward would be to bring in some younger guys and do a passing of the torch of sorts.

Jackass ran for three seasons on MTV before making its way to the big screen with 2002's Jackass: The Movie. To date, the trilogy of movies, as well as Bad Grandpa, have grossed $487 million worldwide. So, if Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze all get together and say it's a go, Jackass 4 could come together in a hurry. But that's a potentially big if. This news was first reported by Loudwire.