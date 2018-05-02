Could Jackass 4 still happen? We haven't seen Johnny Knoxville and the gang on the big screen since Jackass 3D in 2010. The various members of the crew have remained active over the years in their own ways, but does that mean we're never going to see them on screen together again? According to Knoxville, while there are no plans for a new Jackass movie currently, it's not totally out of the cards just yet.

Johnny Knoxville recently attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote his new movie Action Point. Though it's an actual movie with a plot beyond ridiculous antics, it does feature Knoxville doing a bunch of his own stunts, ala Jackass. During an interview, that prompted a question as to whether or not Jackass 4 could still happen. The actor is clear that it's not being discussed right now, but thinks they still have one more in them. Here's what he had to say about it.

"There could be another Jackass. There's no plans for one right now, but there could be. I think if we did do another one, bring in a lot of young guys to do a little changing of the guard eventually, but I think we could possibly have another in us, this cast."

The idea of bringing in a younger group of guys that Johnny Knoxville and the rest of the guys could pass the torch to is an interesting one that actually makes a great deal of sense. Not only from a practical standpoint, since they're all aging and are past their prime for this sort of thing, but because that means the studio could bank on more Jackass with that younger cast for years to come, assuming there is an appetite from the public for such a thing.

Paramount made the Jackass movies in conjunction with MTV and, from their point of view, it would certainly make sense for them to pursue Jackass 4. Working from relatively minimal budgets, the movies, which include Bad Grandpa, made a combined $487.6 million. Bad Grandpa sort of scratched that itch for many fans, but it wasn't a true Jackass movie. Considering that it's been close to a decade, there might be a pretty serious appetite for another movie, if the studio and the stars can make it happen.

One key thing that got in the way of Jackass 4 potentially happening was the death of member Ryan Dunn, who died in a car accident in 2011. Not only that, but Bam Margera has had his fair share of troubles with alcoholism. But Johnny Knoxville seems to think that the idea of doing at least one more movie isn't out of the question. 18 years after the series first debuted on MTV, Jackass still has a great many fans and those fans can maybe, just maybe look forward to Jackass 4 in the future. When might that happen? We'll have to wait and see. This news comes to us courtesy of Collider.