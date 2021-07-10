The Jackasses are back at it again, for their fourth theatrical installment, Jackass 4, and while it was reported back in December that Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville were both hospitalized on day two of shooting, Steve-O shared a video Friday of his "most embarrassing trip to the hospital". Now, if you're familiar with their work, that is saying something.

Steve-O tells the story like this: "I bought a t-shirt cannon for Jackass 4," the performer says in a video on his YouTube channel, 'My Most Embarrassing Trip To The Emergency Room.' "My idea was to fill it up with dog poop and have someone get shot in the face with it. But the director Jeff Tremaine didn't (think) the idea was really clever enough, so it didn't happen." At least not for Jackass 4. Steve-O decided to follow though with his "poo cannon" concept with the Nelk Boys, who have 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube. He was also the lucky receiver of the 'canine-ca-ca-cannon.' (I made that up. The trademark is mine.) I must admit, I couldn't watch. The screen grab alone...blech.

Steve-O goes on to horrify us with the details, "My ear canal is filled with dog sh*t and it came with such force that I've done serious damage to the middle of my ear. So I rush into the shower to try to flush it out, but I'm like, 'I'm not OK, I need medical attention.' Of course, first I got a haircut. Once I was all styling, I went to the urgent care."

I've, of course watched every video I've posted as a story. But. I just can't. I just ate breakfast! And I can barely pick up and carry my little fur babes packages on our walks. I do! Reluctantly... You'll have to tell me in the comments if I've damaged you. And did I mention this WASN'T deemed worthy for the latest Jackass movie?!

Steve-O admits, "Even for me, this was seriously stupid." It also sounds, painful, dangerous, disgusting, and right up those characters' alley. May I remind you that it has been 10 years since their last descent into dicey performance art. The new daredevil repertory company film was directed by Jeff Tremaine and produced by Tremaine, Spike Jonze, Johnny Knoxville, and Steve-O. Nearly all the original cast will return including Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey, and Dave England with the exceptions of Ryan Dunn, who died in a car crash in 2011and Bam Margera who was fired from the production in 2021.

This will be the last Jackass movie says Johnny Knoxville, "You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens. I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around."

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and American BMX rider Matt Hoffman along with Spike Jonze will join the crew once again. Like every Jackass movie, there will be celebrity cameos, and this installment features Shaquille O'Neal, Post Malone, Eric André, Francis Ngannou, and Darby Allin. Jackass 4 hits the theaters on October 22.