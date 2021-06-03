The feud between Bam Margera and the Jackass team has come to a head, resulting in alleged death threats and even a restraining order. At one point, Margera was set to team back up with Jackass co-creator Jeff Tremaine for the upcoming sequel Jackass 4, which Tremaine also directed. It's since been reported that Margera was fired after failing to abide by the studio's requirement to stay sober during the movie's production.

After Bam Margera was cut loose, he went on a scathing rant against Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville in videos posted to Instagram. Things have apparently gotten even more tense through direct messages between Margera and Tremaine. Based on vitriolic text messages sent to Tremaine, a court has granted the Jackass 4 director's request for a temporary restraining order against Margera. Legally, Bam must stay at least 100 years away from Jeff and his family at all times. He must also end all contact with Tremaine immediately.

Jeff Tremaine says he's in great fear for his family's and his personal safety due to the nature of the messages, which were acquired by TMZ. This includes one troublesome text that reads: "Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check, if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again. If you don't sign the paper, look at you children. Sign your stupid f***ing contract before your (sic) not safe anywhere."

According to Tremaine, Bam is referring to a contract that he wrote up himself, though it's unclear what exactly he was asking for. In the court documents, Tremaine also details how Margera has publicly attacked him, threatened violence, compared him to Harvey Weinstein, and even made a comment that he and Knoxville can "pencil in there [sic] death certificate." It's hard to blame the man for feeling rattled.

"We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs," Knoxville also said of the situation in a recent interview with GQ. "We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it... I don't want to get into public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better."

Steve-O has also commented on the incident by telling Bam directly that he only has himself to blame for what's happened. In an Instagram post, Margera posted another video blasting Tremaine and Knoxville for leaving him feeling abandoned and betrayed. That's when Steve-O, who's been sober for 13 years following his own struggles with addiction, posted a response showing the other side's point of view.

"Bam, the two people you're saying wronged you are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life," said Steve-O. "Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick."

Margera has clearly been going through a lot in recent years. With Tremaine cutting off all contact, hopefully Bam can put the Jackass 4 situation behind him and focus strictly on turning things around for himself in his own life. Meanwhile, Jackass 4 will be released on Oct. 22, 2021. This news comes to us from TMZ.