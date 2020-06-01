The fight of the century might be happening in Jackass 4, as NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal wants to duke it out with Johnny Knoxville in the upcoming sequel. With Johnny and the gang all set to return, the movie will likely feature some special guest appearances from some of their famous pals, and Shaq clearly wants to be a part of the action. Speaking with Steve-O on the Jackass star's Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast, Shaq suggested he wants to fight Johnny in a boxing match in Jackass 4, akin to Knoxville's brawl with Butterbean in the original Jackass movie.

"I want to box Johnny Knoxville, because I remember when he boxed Butterbean," Shaquille O'Neal says in a clip from the podcast, feigning anger at Knoxville over not inviting him to appear in the movie. Fortunately, Steve-O has Shaq's back, as he promises to text Johnny and the director as soon as their chat is over to tell them Shaq wants in. "I'm sure that we would be honored and absolutely love it." Steve-O insisted, making it clear that he wants Shaq to be in Jackass 4 with all jokes aside.

Originally, Jackass 4 was set to hit theaters on March 5, 2021, when the project was announced by Paramount Pictures last year. Because of the nationwide shutdown with movie and TV productions, it appears the movie will instead arrive a little later, as Steve-O says Jackass 4 has been delayed until July 2, 2021. "So, I gotta wait a whole year?" Shaq asks, bringing about some reassurance that he'll be a part of the sequel once filming can begin. "As soon as we're shooting, I'm not kidding you," Steve-O promises in the clip. Sure sounds like a Shaq cameo in Jackass 4 is a sure thing at this point.

In addition to Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O, Steve "Raab Himself" Raab has also noted his desire to return. It's not entirely clear who all else from the original cast will be returning for the sequel, but it seems likely that most will be appearing in some capacity. The original crew also included Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ryan Dunn, Bam Margera, Ehren McGhehey, Jason "Wee Man" Acuna, and Preston Lacy. Sadly, Ryan Dunn passed away in 2011 after appearing in all three Jackass movies, leaving the future of the franchise unclear at the time. His presence will be very missed in the upcoming sequel, but it seems probably the others will be paying tribute to him in some way at some point in the movie.

Johnny Knoxville boxing Shaq seems like a great start for the fourth Jackass movie, but one has to wonder just how far the gang will take things this time. This will be their first revisit to the series after Jackass 3 hit theaters in 2010, but despite everyone growing a decade older, I would expect Steve-O and the others to be no less extreme than they've always been before. In any case, it's going to be a must-see movie for fans. The clip of Shaq pleading to appear in Jackass 4 comes to us from Steve'O's Wild Ride! Clips Page on YouTube.