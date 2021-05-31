With Paramount gearing up to release Jackass 4 in theaters this fall, people may have had a few concerns that the members of the notorious Jackass crew may have lost their edge with age. It seems though that these fears can be put firmly to bed if certain revelations made in a video of veteran Jackass cast member Steve-O are anything to go by. During the video Steve-O states the following.

"I might have actually talked a doctor into dressing up as a clown so that he could put a four inch needle into my spine and inject me with a drug that would paralyze me from the waist down while I was sprinting and before all kinds of terrible shit happened to me."

While this sounds absolutely horrific, it's also nice to hear that the upcoming movie, which is the first one since 2010's box office smash Jackass 3, is likely to be just as bonkers as its predecessors and the hit MTV series that put them on the map way back in 2000. Adding to the madness in store, Steve-O also revealed that he was: "getting ready to do a world record highest belly flop ever performed into pure piss," adding, "That's why I have 190 gallons of piss in my front yard at home."

Directed by Jeff Tremaine and written by Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and Johnny Knoxville, Jackass 4 will reunite a number of the franchise's veteran cast members including Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey and Dave England. One notable absence from the cast, however, is original member Bam Margera, who, it seems, has been dropped from the project due to his ongoing addiction problems.

Bam Margera's departure from the productions has been anything but amicable to the point where director Jeff Tremaine has filed a restraining order against Bam Margera. Margera has lashed out at the Jackass team claiming to have been betrayed, specifically calling out Tremaine and Knoxville. Addressing the issue, Steve-O has said to Bam that 'the two people you're saying wronged you are the same two people who organised the intervention which saved my life.' And then went on to state the following.

"Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick."

Jackass 4 will be produced by Paramount Players, MTV Films, Dickhouse Productions and Gorilla Flicks and is scheduled to be theatrically released on October 22, 2021. Johnny Knoxville has also revealed that the movie is likely to be his last ever Jackass movie. The extreme nature of the stunts have certainly taken their toll on the casts' bodies over the years resulting in literally hundreds of hospital visits. For the the well being of the performers, this could be for the best but for fans of the beloved franchise, this news might come as quite a blow.