Steve-O has provided a promising Jackass 4 update. The highly anticipated sequel actually started filming earlier this year. Steve-O reveals that they had one week under their belts when the public health crisis put a stop to just about everything. At the time of the pause, star Bam Margera noted that it was actually positive for them since both Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville had to go to the hospital after "an incident where they hopped on a full-speed treadmill with band equipment."

For Steve-O, the Jackass 4 production delay gave him some time to think about what they were trying to pull off. The Jackass crew has been at the game for a long time, and they aren't kids anymore, which means that pulling off stunts is getting even more dangerous than it was before. Regardless, Steve-O seems confident that the movie will get back work soon. He had this to say.

"We got one week into filming Jackass 4 and that's when the shutdown happened. Which is a pisser, it's also a blessing because there are obvious question marks around whether a bunch of forty, and in some cases, fifty, (year old men should be doing this)... Knoxville believes firmly the older you get the funnier it is. I don't know, I think at a certain point it just gets kind of tough to watch. I don't mind a bit. The one week that we were able to film, the chemistry was there, the footage, everything worked out fantastically so we were able to put together enough footage in that one week for the question marks to be answered. Can we still do it? Does it still work? Is it good to watch?"

The chemistry is there and Jackass 4 already has some promising footage, which has the studio excited too. "Paramount Pictures as I understand it is just thrilled with the whole idea of it now, so we became a bigger priority on their radar for when the world does begin to spin again," says Steve-O. As for when production will kick off again, the performer did not say, though one can imagine they'll all get back to work early next year.

Jackass 4 has hit some production snags over the past several months and a lot of people figured that it was never going to happen. As it turns out, Steve-O was one of those people. "I was personally very surprised that Jackass 4 came up," he said. "I thought that ship had sailed, and I didn't really mind either way because I had created enough momentum on my own that I was gonna be okay without another Jackass installment." With that being said, Steve-O is looking forward to getting everybody back together again.

Last week, Steve-O and Bam Margera met up to grab some dinner in Southern California. Margera has made his health a priority and is getting back into shape. Being in better physical shape should help Margera when the cameras start rolling for Jackass 4 in the near future. As for fans wondering if the crew has mellowed out in their advanced age, Steve-O doesn't think they have lost their edge at all. "As far as me doing super physical crazy stuff, I never stopped," he said. "So it was sort of natural for me because I have been active the whole time doing stuff like that. We all showed up to shoot [and] it was like we had never stopped. There was chemistry and it felt like we were right back where we started again. It felt great." You can check out the interview with Steve-O above, thanks to The Fighter and the Kid Clips YouTube channel.