And the release date calendar continues to shuffle. Paramount Pictures has shifted release dates for two of its upcoming movies, Without Remorse and Jackass 4. This comes as every studio in Hollywood is scrambling with an unprecedented situation. Production can't continue on movies that are in the works and movie theaters are shut down in the U.S., as well as around the world, seemingly until at least the end of July. With that, planned release dates are changing seemingly by the minute.

First up is the bigger of the two moves as the long-awaited Jackass 4 has been pushed back by a full four months. The sequel was officially put on the book by Paramount in December 2019, with Johnny Knoxville and members of the original cast set to return. It had previously been dated for March 5, 2021. Instead, it now moves right into the heart of the 2021 summer movie season and will open on July 2, 2021. No further details about the movie have been revealed, but Knoxville previously said that it would likely involve passing the torch to a younger group of people to carry on the legacy.

The Jackass franchise has been a surprisingly successful one. After starting life as a TV series on MTV, it was brought to the big screen in 2002 with Jackass: The Movie. Two sequels, 2006's Jackass: Number Two and 2010's Jackass 3D, as well as the 2013 spin-off Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, followed. To date, the franchise has earned $497 million at the box office worldwide.

Next up is Without Remorse, the upcoming adaptation of Tom Clancy's 1993 novel which stars Michael B. Jordan in the lead role. This is a much smaller move, as it has been pushed back just two weeks from September 18 to October 2 of this year. Previously, Sony Pictures had set aside that October 2 date for Venom 2. Sony decided to move the Marvel sequel, which is now officially titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, to June 2021. That opened up the October date for Paramount. Stefano Sollima is in the director's chair, with Brett Gelman, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jamie Bell starring alongside Jordan.

These aren't the first big moves Paramount has had to make during this period of chaos, and the company certainly isn't alone in that regard. The studio also had to push back Tom Cruise's highly-anticipated Top Gun: Maverick from June to December. It had already been delayed a full year at one point and was expected to be one of the biggest movies of the summer. Director John Krasinski's A Quiet Place: Part II was also on deck to be one of the year's early blockbuster hits in March, but is now set for a September release. But depending on what happens with movie theaters in the coming months, even that might be up in the air. This news comes to us via Variety.