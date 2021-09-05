At the beginning of the week, Paramount became the latest studio to give a bunch of its high profile movies the heave-ho from this year into 2022 in yet another release date shake up. Tom Cruise had both Top Gun: Maverick and Mission Impossible 7 given a hefty delay, while the allegedly final Jackass movie Jackass Forever was also postponed to the end of the winter season. As you would expect though,Jackass star Johnny Knoxville wasn't going to just let Paramount put out the news as a press release and have done with it. Instead, he went out and found himself a Jackass promotional billboard so he could change the release date himself with can of spray paint.

As is also customary in these situations, Johnny Knoxville had Jackass producer Dimitry Elyashkevich on hand with a camera to film the entire stunt. In the video posted on Knoxville's Instagram account, he is seen up on one of the billboards announcing the movie brandishing a black spray paint can. He proceeds to spray the new release date of February 4th, 2022 onto the board and crosses out the word "soon" from the poster's declaration of "launching soon."

In the post, Knoxville wrote, "Because of covid we are pushing the release date of #JackassForever to February 4th, 2022. We will see you there. P.S. Yes, I'm a brunette again by @meechface."

Knoxville, who is now 50 years old, said in a recent GQ interview that Jackass Forever will be the final film they do, mainly because he seems to be realizing that no-one can do the crazy kind of stuff he is known to get up to in these movies as his age without something happening that takes it all too far. "You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens," Knoxville stated. "I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around."

Jackass Forever brings back Knoxville and a bunch of the usual cronies such as Steve-O, Wee Man, Dave England, Chris Pontius, Ehren McGhehey and Preston Lacy. This time around they will be joined by some new additions, Jackass Shark Week special stars Sean "Poopies" McInerney and Jasper Dolphin, and Zach Holmes from Too Stupid To Die.

The film's first trailer was released back in July when the move was expected to release in cinemas on October 22, and marked arrival of footage of the Jackass gang's first time together since the death of Ryan Dunn a decade ago. Around the same time a series of stills from the movie were also released, which included cast members making smooch faces at snakes, being shot from cannons, being vaulted by bulls and all manner of just plain wrong shenanigans that would get lesser men and women seriously injured.

The official synopsis, if you need one , reads: "Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further. Jackass Forever will now arrive in theaters on February 4th, 2022.