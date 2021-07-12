Jackass 4 has gotten its official title ahead of the debut of the official trailer later this month. The fourth installment of the Jackass movie series, the upcoming sequel will be officially called Jackass Forever. The announcement was posted on the franchise's social channels along with the reveal that a new trailer is coming on Tuesday, July 20. You can see the new logo for Jackass Forever below.

"We're back! Sure, a little bit older and a whole lot grayer, but definitely not the wiser. Catch the trailer debut online Tuesday, July 20, and we'll see y'all in the theaters October 22," the caption reads.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, Jackass brings back most of the old gang for one more round of dangerous stunts and gross-out gags. Back from the previous movies and the original TV series are Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason "Wee Man" Acuna, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy. Sean McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, and Zach Holmes also join the gang this time for the various segments, while guest stars include Tony Hawk, Eric Andre, Shaquille O'Neal, Darby Allin, and Mat Hoffman.

Unfortunately, not everyone from the franchise will be returning. Ryan Dunn, who was a major player in the first three movies, passed away in 2011 at the age of 34. In the years since, his close friend and Jackass co-star Bam Margera has struggled greatly with addiction. He was set to appear in Jackass Forever at one point, but he was contractually mandated to stay sober during production. Margera was fired from the project after he reportedly relapsed.

This is also likely to be the final Jackass movie. Obviously, the cast isn't getting any younger, and Knoxville previously confirmed in an interview that the fourth movie is going to be his last rodeo. Given how much he's already endured throughout the franchise in years past, Knoxville has realized that he can only push his luck so far, and he doesn't see himself putting his body on the line again after wrapping Jackass Forever.

"You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens," he told GQ in May. "I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around... I can't afford to have any more concussions. I can't put my family through that."

Of losing Ryan Dunn and dealing with the Bam Margera situation, Knoxville added: "It's difficult when your friends are... It was heartbreaking, losing Ryan. And it was tough when Steve-O was going off the rails. But he has completely, completely turned his life around and is doing just-I mean, he's doing terrific. He's a different, different man. We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs," he said. "We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it."

Watch for the Jackass Forever trailer to drop on Tuesday, July 20. Meanwhile, the movie will premiere in theaters on Oct. 22, 2021. For more updates from the Jackass team heading up to the release of the fourth movie, you can follow the franchise's new official account on Instagram.