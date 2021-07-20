The official trailer for Jackass Forever has arrived ahead of its release in theaters in October. Likely to be the final installment of the Jackass movie series, the new movie brings back Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and other members of the original gang for even more disgusting and/or painful stunts. You can check out the official trailer below.

Going out with a bang, Jackass Forever will put the guys through some of their craziest stunts seen yet. During the project's production, both Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O wound up in the hospital after just two days of filming. That particular stunt involved the daredevils jumping on a full speed treadmill while carrying band equipment, and though neither was seriously injured, Knoxville has since made it clear that he's putting his body through the ringer after Jackass 4.

"You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens. I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around," Johnny Knoxville told GQ. "I can't afford to have any more concussions. I can't put my family through that."

Steve-O added: "Filming Jackass at this age is much the same as it ever was, with two big differences. Our bones break significantly easier. And it takes less to knock us completely unconscious. Plus longer to wake up."

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, Jackass Forever brings back Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason "Wee Man" Acuna, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy. It is the first movie in the franchise to be made since the death of Ryan Dunn in 2011, as for many years, the cast had figured that the series was over following Dunn's passing. His presence will certainly be missed in the new sequel.

Longtime Jackass star and Dunn's good friend Bam Margera is also noticeably absent from Jackass Forever. There were plans for him to be involved in the sequel, but he has since had a falling out with Tremaine and Knoxville in a feud that has become very public. Margera has accused the Jackass crew of abandoning him at a vital time, and at one point, he was even calling for his fans to boycott Jackass 4 if they really cared about him. Steve-O fired back in defense of Tremaine and Knoxville, insisting that Bam's problems were of his own doing.

"Bam, the two people you're saying wronged you are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life. Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded," Steve-O told Margera directly on Instagram. "I don't want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam," Knoxville later said of the situation, addressing his public silence about the feud. "I just want him to get better."

Jackass Forever will be released in theaters on October 22nd, 2021. Even without the full crew, longtime fans of the series will certainly enjoy seeing the gang back at it for one final round. The new trailer comes to us from Paramount Pictures.