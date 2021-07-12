If you believed Jackass and Shark Week were a great match, you might want to have second thoughts. After doing many dangerous acts for years, one of the Jackass stars attempted to perform a stunt with a real shark. In the process, Sean McInerny a.k.a Poopies was bitten on the hand by the sea animal.

For Discovery's popular Shark Week, the stars of the comedy series were filming for the Sunday Jackass Shark Week Special. Sean McInerney and his friends had previously performed multiple tricks without getting hurt. They decided to take the level of danger to a higher degree by literally "jumping the shark". The stunt became famous on Happy Days when Henry Winkler's Fonzie committed the act. The actor was pulled by jet ski over a ramp where he jumped over the creature. Many critics and viewers alike felt the scene ruined the rest of the tv show that took place afterward.

While McInerny's friends and coworkers Steve-O and Chris Pontius watched, Poopies went over a ramp and subsequently jumped in the water to swim with the aquatic life. Soon after getting in the water, a shark bit him on one of his hands.

Fortunately, there were people on standby to lend a helping ahem, hand. He was able to get into a boat, where a tourniquet was wrapped around the bloody area. It seems like he is not going to have any body parts removed.

Many people would be freaked out if they had seen a friend being attacked by an animal. Some in this case, were unmoved. Steve-O, who has also been bitten by a shark in the past, said, "This was only one bite in one spot? And he's not missing anything?" Steve-O knows what its like to feel pain. In addition to the previously mentioned shark attack, one of the stuntman's most famous acts was when he put a fishhook though his cheek and swam in the ocean.

Unlike Steve-O, costar Pontius was more unsettled by the ordeal. The latter made a statement that read, "It's a reminder that, yeah, like, we are pushing it pretty hard. And this could happen, of course. It's either, like, everything's okay or this happens. And hopefully it's always everything's okay, everything's okay. But then... you know, this time it's not okay."

While some may feel animosity for sharks after being attacked, McInerny has no such emotions. After the incident, he discussed, "I knew there was a chance I was gonna get bit by a shark, but I didn't think it was gonna happen. I don't blame the sharks at all. I mean, I was in their living room, and it was dinnertime."

In addition to the Shark Week Special, the cast will be in an upcoming feature film. Jackass Forever premieres in theaters exclusively on October 22, 2021. The project is being released by Paramount Pictures. The entire set of performers will return, except for two exceptions. Ryan Dunn will not come back due to his death in 2011 in a drunk driving accident. Bam Margera will not come back either, in his case because of being fired over alcohol and legal issues.

For those who want to watch what took place in regards to the shark attack, they can watch the video above. For a fair warning, some watching may not want to witness the event if they have an uneasiness around blood.