Jackie Chan is thanking his fans for all of the support with thousands of tribute posts and well wishes pouring in on social media in honor of his 67th birthday. From his popular martial arts movies in Hong Kong to the Rush Hour and Kung Fu Panda franchises, Jackie Chan has fans of all ages in both the Eastern and Western Hemispheres. Needless to say, well wishes have been coming in all day from all across the world.

"Happy Birthday Jackie Chan. Huge fan forever," one fan writes, posting an image of Jackie striking a pose. "Happy birthday to the greatest stunt person the world has ever known: #JackieChan!" reads another tweet, attaching a GIF of some of Chan's stunts.

"Happy birthday to my most fav, ever inspiring global superstar Jackie Chan," says someone else. "Countless number of fractures, surgeries just to put a smile on our face. Long live thalivaaa!!!! You will be remembered forever in world cinema."

Another fan tweeted: "Yooooo Happy B-Day #JackieChan Really Enjoy Your Skill, Style, Comedy lol as Well as your Cartoon!!!"

Posting some artwork of Chan, another fan writes on Twitter, "Today is [Jackie Chan's] birthday! Many thanks to this man for all his years making people laughing and in awe for so many movies!"

Touched by all of these and countless more messages that are still rapidly coming in, Chan took to his blog to post a heartfelt thank you message for the support he's been receiving throughout the day. The Drunken Master star wrote: "It's that time of year again and I've received so many messages and well wishes. I'd like to say a heartfelt 'thank you" to all my friends and fans from all over the world for your warm birthday wishes! Last year, everything was put to a halt because of COVID-19 and luckily, things are starting to get back to normal again."

Providing a positive update on his health, Chan adds: "A lot of people have been asking me about the back pain that I had earlier on. I just want to let everyone know, don't worry! I'm feeling a lot better now. I went to visit the JC Stunt Team Training Centre today to do some preparation and training for my next movie."

"Honestly for me, working on my birthday is like giving my birthday the biggest respect ever. Ha ha! Especially after thinking about the days when I stopped working because of the pandemic, being able to start work again is considered very fortunate," Chan also says. "I also hope everyone will appreciate these fortunate and encouraging times. Thanks again for all your birthday messages! Wishing everyone peace, happiness, and good health!"

There's only one Jackie Chan, who's always been a pleasure to watch every time he's been on screen. Happy, happy birthday to Jackie Chan! Let's hope his 67th birthday has been one of the very best yet for the Rumble in the Bronx star. To hear more directly from the fan favorite actor and martial artist himself, Chan's blog can be read at JackieChan.com.

