Action star Jackie Chan has revealed that he and the rest of the crew of Project X had to be rescued after a deadly mudslide. Chan stated that the weather had been getting progressively worse over the course of a few days, which triggered the massive natural disaster. While Chan did not disclose where the movie is being filmed, it is believed that the production is taking place in Southwest China since the area has been hit with storms and mudslides over the past few days.

Jackie Chan posted an entry on his blog as well as Chinese Twitter and other social media outlets revealing that that he and the crew had to be rescued from the set after the mudslide started taking out some of the production's trucks and trailers. Chan says that he and the crew became frightened because the event occurred so rapidly. However, the action star says that everybody was able to be moved to safety. He explains.

"Today, we started shooting on location. The weather suddenly changed, and our crew were caught in a massive mudslide! A few of our production trucks were stuck in the river of rushing mud. Many of the crew became frightened because it was so sudden. Luckily, some large hook trucks come to our rescue and helped tow our production trucks to safety."

Jackie Chan also took time to thank the rescuers for stepping in to help the cast and crew of Project X. He also apologized to the production, noting that they will start to pay more attention to the weather from here on out in an effort to keep the working environment safe. It sounds like things could've gotten pretty bad if the crew had not received help. Chan had this to say.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say a heartfelt thank you to all the people who came to help us. And also sorry to all the crew members who were frightened by the mudslide. Our production team will learn from this experience; be more alert to the weather conditions, do our best to protect our crew members and ensure that working conditions are absolutely safe. Thanks to everyone for your hard work!"

This isn't Jackie Chan's first time dealing with on-set accidents. In 2014, while working on the action comedy Skiptrace, cinematographer Chan Kwok-hung drowned after a boat containing seven other film crew members turned over off the coast of Lantau Island in Hong Kong. The other seven members of the crew were able to swim to safety. It was initially reported that Chan and co-star Johnny Knoxville were also on the boat, but that was later proven to be false.

John Cena recently joined Jackie Chan in Project X, but it's unclear if he was on set at the time of the mudslides. It was also just announced yesterday that Amadeus Serafini has joined the cast as well. Serafini portrays an American mercenary while Chan plays a Chinese private security contractor who is extracting oil workers from a refinery that's been attacked. Cena is playing a Marine in the film, who teams up with Chan. You can check out pictures from the mudslides at Jackie Chan's blog.

