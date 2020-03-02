Jackie Chan has not been placed under quarantine for the coronavirus. The action star was born in Hong Kong, which currently has over 100 confirmed cases of the virus. According to sources, there are nearly 6,000 buildings there under quarantine, which is more than likely where the Chan quarantine rumor started. The world is currently watching the virus spread with 90,000 confirmed cases globally. Chan released a statement on social media to set the rumors straight.

The coronavirus originated in China, where the box office has been plummeting, and has since started popping up in other countries. South Korea, Iran, Italy, France, Germany, and the United States are finding their respective health officials trying to stem the growing coronavirus epidemic. Everybody is just trying to get a handle on how fast it is spreading. However, Jackie Chan is doing just fine. He had this to say.

"Recently, my staff told be about the news that's been circulating around the world, saying that I've been placed under quarantine for COVID-19. Firstly, I'd like to take this opportunity to say 'thank you' for everybody's concern! I'm very healthy and safe, and haven't been quarantined. I've received many messages from friends asking if I'm ok. Your love and concern is so heartwarming. Thank you! I've also received some very special gifts from fans all over the world during this very difficult time. Thank you for the face masks. Your thoughtfulness is well received! And I've asked my lovely staff to donate your kindness through official organizations to those who need it most."

Jackie Chan also has a few ideas about how to overcome the coronavirus. Like many people around the world, he is hoping that someone can find a cure and find it quickly. The world is united in looking for a cure, but right now, looking for a way to deal with the virus and those who are infected seems like the most important thing to do. Chan explains.

"Science and technology is key to overcoming the virus, and I believe many people have the same thought as me and hope that an antidote can be developed as soon as possible. I have a 'naive' idea now. No matter which individual or organization develops the antidote, I want to thank them with 1 million yuan."

Throwing money at scientists probably isn't going to get a cure for coronavirus any quicker. Plus 1 million yuan is only about $200,000 USD. But, it's still a nice gesture from Jackie Chan, who just had his most recent movie, Vanguard, pulled from theaters in an effort to stop the coronavirus from spreading in China. Movie theaters in parts of China have been completely shut down since the coronavirus started spreading.

As for how the coronavirus is spreading so quickly, Health officials say the disease is capable of spreading through "human-to-human contact, droplets carried through sneezing and coughing, and germs left on inanimate objects." One of the best way to combat the disease is to wash hands and do so frequently, which is pretty easy to do. Jackie Chan's statement was released on China's social media platform Weibo, but he also released another through the official Jackie Chan Instagram account.