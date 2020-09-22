It's a sad day today as word has come in that Jackie Stallone, celebrity astrologist and former GLOW wrestling star, has passed away. Also the mother of Hollywood actors Sylvester and Frank Stallone, confirmation of Jackie's death was confirmed by Frank with a message posted to social media. She was 98 years old.

"She was a remarkable woman, working out every day, full of spunk and fearless. She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person...She lived through prohibition, the depression and World War II. I would talk to her for hours about the 20s 30s and 40s. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died," Frank wrote on Facebook.

Unlike her famous children, Jackie much preferred the quiet life, preferring to stay out of the public spotlight as much as possible. Born in 1921 as Jacqueline Frances Labofish, Jackie grew up in Washington D.C. Eager to entertain, she became the first woman in the city to have a daily show on exercise and weight lifting. This led to her opening her own women-only gym called Barbella's, with Jackie also working as a trapeze artist as a young woman.

In the 1980s, Jackie appeared in the women's wrestling promotion GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling} to play the storyline owner of the organization. She also portrayed the manager of the Good Girls, working with the wrestlers Americana, Mt. Fiji, and Susie Spirit. GLOW has since been reintroduced to mainstream audiences in recent years after it inspired the Netflix drama series of the same name.

Still, Jackie might be best remembered as an astrologist to the stars. In the 1990s, she began to publish astrology books and even set up her own psychic hotline. The astrologist also claimed she was able to speak to dogs to learn more about the future. Jackie is also known for coining "rumpology," a practice that's very similar to palm reading, but with the astrologist instead reading the buttocks. Her unusual services were the subject of a Saturday Night Live parody sketch in 1994, with Janeane Garofalo portraying a fictionalized version of Jackie while taking shots at son Frank Stallone, Jr.

The Stallone family matriarch has also appeared on a variety of television shows for special appearances. She famously argued with Frank Stallone Sr. while on The Howard Stern Show in 1992. She has also been featured in shows like Celebrity Big Brother, Through the Keyhole, Oprah, and The Late Show with David Letterman.

Jackie was previously married to Frank Stallone Sr. and Anthony Filiti. She later married Stephen Levine in 1998. Her survivors include Levine, sons Sylvester Stallone and Frank, and grandchildren Seargeoh, Sistine, Sophia, Scarlet, and Edmund. She is also preceded in death by daughter Toni D'Alto and grandson Sage Stallone. We offer our condolences to them along with the rest of Stallone's family and friends at this time. May she rest in peace. This news comes to us from Variety.