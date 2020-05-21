Sony is developing a Jackpot movie to expand their Spider-Man universe. The studio has tapped Marc Guggenheim to pen the screenplay for the female-led movie. This comes after it was announced that director S.J. Clarkson is reportedly developing a movie on another female superhero in the Spider-Man universe, Madame Web. It has yet to be officially confirmed at this time if Madame Web will be the character. It is entirely possible that these reports could be the same project, though both characters are entirely different from each other.

Marc Guggenheim has written issues of the Jackpot comics over the years, so it makes sense that he would be a part of the big screen development. While S.J. Clarkson has been brought on to direct Sony's possible other female-led project, it is unclear who will be helming the Jackpot movie. It's also not clear who will be starring in the movie, though the studio allegedly wants to get an A-list actress in the role, much like what Marvel Studios did with Captain Marvel.

Jackpot is a superhero known for her exceptional strength. However, her history in the comics is a bit difficult, though that is really nothing new for comic book characters. In her first incarnation Sara Ehret, "a scientist, who, while pregnant, is doing gene therapy research and is exposed to 'Lot 777,' a virus that rewrote the DNA in her cells." We learn that the baby was born healthy and normal, but Ehret now has to deal with being a mother with intense super powers. Later, she grows tired of fighting crime and being a superhero, so she passes the moniker on.

Alana Jobson, who is described as ambitious, takes over the character "but must ingest a Mutant Growth Hormone to live up to Jackpot's superhuman abilities." Jobson is later killed in battle when partnered with Spider-Managainst the villainous Menace. It's at this point that Sara Ehret takes on the superhero role once more, but keeping her identity a secret to ensure the safety of her family. It's unclear where Marc Guggenheim is going to take the story, but it will inevitably be an origin story. It is also unclear if he'll tap into the Alana Jobson side of the story or not.

Sony has a lot of Marvel projects on the way. The Jared Leto-starring Morbius was supposed to hit theaters this summer, but it has been moved to early next year. Venom 2, which stars Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson, was scheduled to open in theaters this fall, but it has been pushed back to summer 2021. As for the hero who started all of this, Tom Holland will reprise his Peter Parker role in Spider-Man 3 in partnership with Marvel Studios. Production was all set to start this summer, but it is unknown if it will happen for obvious reasons. Deadline was the first to report on the Jackpot movie news.