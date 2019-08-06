Jacob's Ladder is getting a remake this month, and early word of mouth from horror fans is that this is a twisty turn on the original 1990 classic starring Tim Robbins. This time out, Michael Ealy stars as Jacob Singer. As we learn in the first clip released by Vertical Entertainment, Jacob's believed to be deceased brother is still alive and living in the Subway tunnels under the city. The government has been experimenting on soldiers with a new drug, and it's not exactly going as planned.

As you can see from the first Jacob's Ladder clip, strange things are afoot, as Singer is warned of an experimental drug before facing a surprising death by way of subway train. It's pretty shocking and surreal, leaving the audience to ask, 'What is real and what is a hallucination?'

Jacob's Ladder premiered exclusively on DISH starting July 25th. It will now head to theaters and VOD starting August 23rd. The movie is coming from Vertical Entertainment. David M. Rosenthal is directing from a script by Jeff Buhler and Sarah Thorpe. The movie was produced by Will Packer, Mickey Liddell, Michael J. Gaeta, Alison R. Rosenzweig, Pete Shilaimon, and Jennifer Monroe.

Michael Ealy, Jesse Williams, Nicole Beharie and Karla Souza star in this 90 minute thrill ride, which has officially been Rated R. The story is loosely based on the 1990 original of the same name by director Adrian Lyne, with a legendary screenplay written by Bruce Joel Rubin.

After the death of his brother in Afghanistan, Jacob Singer is finally getting his life back together. He has a beautiful wife, a new born child and a successful career as surgeon in a VA hospital. When a stranger approaches him and tells him that his brother is actually alive and living in an underground shelter with other homeless vets, Jacob's life starts to unravel.

He begins hallucinating, believes he is being followed by violent attackers and becomes paranoid about the truth of what really happened to his brother. When he discovers that his brother is alive and addicted to an experimental drug, he uncovers a secret he never could have been prepared for.

Enough of the story is different this time around that Bruce Joel Rubin isn't apparently even getting a story by credit. Director David M. Rosenthal got his start in the world of short films before making his directorial debut with See This Movie in 2004, a comedy starring John Cho and Seth Meyers. His other films include A Single Shot, The Perfect Guy and How It Ends.

This first clip from Jacob's Ladder arrives with a poster teasing the dangers that await Jacob Singer. The original was known for its twist ending. One that has been talked about and referenced ever since its release almost thirty years ago. It's suspected that this version of Jacob's Ladder will be bringing quite a surprise ending itself that will take fans of the original off guard. We got the clip and poster direct from Vertical.