Singer August Alsina has claimed that he had a physical and fully-sanctioned relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. However, Smith has denied the claims, with her representatives saying the story is "absolutely not true." This comes after rumors have swirled for years that Jada and Will Smith are in an open relationship.

The information came during an interview August Alsina did with Angela Yee to discuss his new album, The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy. During the interview, the musician claims he not only had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, but that he sat down and had a conversation with Will Smith. Alsina alleges that he received the go-ahead from the Independence Day and Suicide Squad star personally. Here's what Alsina had to say about it.

"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership, that they have spoken on several times, not involving romanticism. He actually gave me his blessing."

Jada Pinkett Smith, who is 48, was introduced to August Alsina, who is 27, in 2015 by Smith's son Jaden. Per Alsina's account, they became very close and he even took a vacation with them to Hawaii in 2016, as well as attending the BET Awards with them in 2017. Speaking further, Alsina went so far as to say he fell in love with Smith.

"I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it, so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody. And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like, and some people never get that in this lifetime. I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but, once it starts to affect me and my livelihood, I have to speak up about my truth."

Comments made by Jada Pinkett Smith over the years have led many to believe that she and Will Smith have an open marriage. Comments made to The Huffington Post in 2013 and on Howard Stern's radio show in 2015, suggested that Will Smith can do "whatever" he wants. Taking to Facebook, she offered some important clarification.

"Will and I both can do whatever we want, because we trust each other to do so. This does not mean we have an open relationship...this means we have a grown one."

Will Smith remains one of the biggest stars in the world. He starred in Bad Boys for Life earlier this year and is gearing up for King Richard, a biopic where he will play the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams. Jada Pinkett Smith has starred in several high-profile projects recently, including Girls Trip and Angel Has Fallen, with The Matrix 4 currently filming. You can check out the full interview from August Alsina's YouTube channel.