Jada Pinkett Smith had a very scary Ecstasy trip on the set of the Eddie Murphy comedy The Nutty Professor, which ended with her passing out. On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, the actress and host opened up about her past substance abuse, including her alcoholism. And she delved into a few indiscretions she had not previously spoken of before.

Jada Pinkett Smith has been open in the past about her addiction troubles. On the most recent edition of her talk show, she went further, saying,"Wine for me was like Kool-Aid. I was a hard liquor drinker. I could drink almost anybody under the table." She then claimed she could outdrink husband Will Smith "specifically," because he's "such a lightweight."

"I'm used to that hard hit. I was drinking hard in high school too and when I moved out here, I was doing cocktails," she continued, saying she would mix ecstasy, alcohol and marijuana. "What a combination!" exclaimed daughter Willow Smith, who joked she was happy to be just a "regular old stoner" herself. That's when Jada opened up about her on-set experience with Molly.

"I had one incident. That was an eye-opening incident for me as well. I had one incident on The Nutty Professor, I passed out." Jada revealed, saying it happened while she was in the makeup trailer. "I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy and I passed out. I told everybody that I must have had old medication in the vitamin bottle."

"I'll tell you what I did though, got my ass together and got on that set. That was the last time," she said, before talking directly to Willow. "That's why I was on you always, I stay on you, Jaden and Trey because I grew up with my mother who was a heroin addict and still it didn't sink in to me that any mind altering substance -- I don't care what it is, all y'all young people saying weed is from the earth -- it's a gate."

Even with that close call, it would be years before she found her rock bottom. "I was like, 'This is not cocaine, this is not heroin,' I wasn't doing things I thought was addictive but I would do those three together. That was my cocktail," she said, adding the mix made it possible to keep her high longer.

"Once I was going for that third bottle of wine, I said, 'You've got a problem,' and it was cold turkey that day. That day I just stopped. I've had a glass of wine here and there, but I cannot touch vodka. I cannot touch Courvoisier, rum, rum's another one. No dark liquor."

Jada says she stopped drinking 22 years ago and, when looking back at her life, believes she's "a walking miracle." Joked Willow: "I guess I'm a little fuddy duddy on the side!" Jada Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles growing up with her grandmother and her drug-addicted mother in the past. But this is her first time to truly be open and discuss her own addictions and where they stem from.

"I grew up in a drug-infested neighborhood where you walk out each day and you just hope that you make it. I came from a war zone... There was a possibility that I wouldn't make it past 21-that was the reality."

She goes on, "Oh man, I wonder what I'm going to eat tonight because there's no food here. How am I going to get to school? And is my mom going to be okay today? Will this be one more day she survives her addiction?' That's the kind of stuff I had to think about at 11."

For more candid conversations you can follow Red Table Talk for new episodes, only on Facebook Watch where Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow, and mother Gammy - three generations of women open their home for a series of candid conversations with family and friends about the most important and provocative topics of the day.