On what would have been rapper and actor Tupac Shakur's 50th birthday, Jada Pinkett Smith shared a hand written poem by Tupac, that she believes has never been seen by his fans and followers. Posting a video on Instagram, Pinkett-Smith said "Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight!" She then continued by reading the poem, one of many letters and poems the rapper wrote to her prior to his untimely death in 1996.

In the post, she said, ""As we prepare to celebrate his legacy ... let's remember him for that which we loved most ... his way with words. Here are a few you may have never heard before. Happy "you goin'n to be 50 at midnight" Birthday Pac! ???? I got next???? P.s I was planning to post tomorrow which is why the video says today is Pac's bday. But I decided to start earlyyyyy."

Tupac Shakur did later release a song of the same name, but the actress said she believes that he wrote the poem while in prison at Rikers Island in New York. Back in 2018, the star talked about her relationship with Tupac during an episode of her Facebook Watch show, and revealed that his death still has a big impact on her even now over two decades on.

"I've had a lot of loss. So many of my close friends gone. They didn't make it to 30. They didn't make it past 25. A lot of people talk about my relationship with Pac and figure that out. That was a huge loss in my life," she said. "Because he was one of those people I expected to be here. My upset is more anger because I feel like he left me and I know that's not true and it's a very selfish way to think about it... I really did believe he'd be here for the long run. And when I think about it I still get really mad."

Pinkett-Smith was not alone in marking the occasion. Many fans of the rapper had his name trending on Twitter as they shared their birthday wishes for what would have been a milestone birthday. "Happy birthday to, what would have been his 50th birthday, the legend #2pac! Who in my opinion is the greatest rapper and poet of all time!" said one post, while another added, "Happy 50th Birthday to the ultimate Gemini and legend Tupac Shakur. Rest Easy !!". Another fan said, "Every Tupac interview I've watched has left me so sad as to why he had to go so soon. He was so smart, matured for his age and stood his ground when it came to matters relating to Black people."

Happy birthday to, what would have been his 50th birthday, the legend #2pac!



Who in my opinion is the greatest rapper and poet of all time!#tupac#tupacshakur#happybirthday#rip2pacpic.twitter.com/Kg0CdT6263 — DJ Leandro (@djleandromusic) June 16, 2021

Happy Birthday ???? Tupac Shakur... pic.twitter.com/UOwwQj8XtS — Yash werewolf (@yashsayings) June 16, 2021

Happy 50th Birthday to the ultimate Gemini and legend Tupac Shakur. Rest Easy !! — Flower Child (@iamrebelleheart) June 16, 2021

Every Tupac interview I've watched has left me so sad as to why he had to go so soon. He was so smart, matured for his age and stood his ground when it came to matters relating to Black people. — Thully M (@WakaOwami) June 16, 2021

I found Tupac’s music in the 6th grade .. still my biggest creative influence to date . Rest in power King. #Tupac50pic.twitter.com/twsciWDH1n — Blue Collar Rin (@nicehedges1) June 16, 2021

While there are many who were inspired and touched by the music and career of Tupac, like with many who die before they have fully had the chance to reach their potential, a question mark will always remain as just how great they could have become over time, or would they have burned out and not left a legacy as great and long-reaching. As it stands, Tupac is fondly remembered by many as one of the greats, and that is something that it seems won't change anytime soon.