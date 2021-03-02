Jahmil French, the Canadian actor best known for his regular role as Dave Turner in Degrassi: The Next Generation, has sadly passed away. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, but the young actor reportedly died on Monday at the age of 29. His passing was confirmed by his representative, Gabrielle Kachman, in a statement provided to Deadline.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French," Kachman said. "He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

French played Dave Turner on Degrassi: The Next Generation as part of the main cast between 2009 and 2013. For the role, he received a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Performance in a Children's or Youth Program or Series at the first Canadian Screen Awards in 2013. He was later nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the movie Boost in 2018. French has also appeared in the movies The Infamous, At First Light, and Dalia, along with roles in other shows like Incorporated and Let's Get Physical.

More recently, French had played Dante Mendoza on the Netflix series Soundtrack, which premiered on the streamer in 2019. Reacting to the news, Soundtrack creator Joshua Safran addressed French's passing with a post on Twitter.

I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday. Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news. — chisme chica (@Anthologist) March 2, 2021

Christina Milan, French's Soundtrack co-star, also left a comment on the actor's final Instagram post reading, "You will be missed. Rest peacefully King."

Some of French's co-stars from Degrassi: The Next Generation are also paying tribute. Melinda Shankar, who played Alli Bhandari on the series, wrote on Instagram: "You will always hold such a special place in my heart. Thank you for being one of the most talented, compassionate, kindest, funniest friends I have. You were so loved. Sharing some of my fav pics over the years to highlight his bright light. I'll miss our dance offs. #Bhandurner forever."

"Still in shock," added Chloe Rose. "Jahmil will be missed. He was an integral part of the Degrassi family and certainly a huge part of my degrassi days. He always wanted to make people laugh and smile, a true joy to be around. Rest in Peace."

Posting a video of French dancing, Annie Clark also writes: "Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French. This video is how I'll always think of him. So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmi."

Our thoughts go out to French's family and friends at this difficult time. At just 29 years old, he was far too young to go. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from Deadline.