After months of speculations, it seems a major character from the Thor franchise is set to make a return for Thor: Love and Thunder. Jaimie Alexander portrayed the character of one of Thor's closest Asgardian allies, Lady Sif, in the previous movies. In a new Instagram post, the actress confirmed she is on the way to Australia, where they are currently filming Love and Thunder.

Alexander first appeared as Lady Sif in 2011's Thor, where she was set up as the superhero's ally and potential love interest, reflecting the comics. After appearances in Thor: The Dark World and a couple of episodes of Agents of SHIELD, the character went missing during the events of Thor: Ragnarok. This turned out to be a good thing since that meant Sif was not killed by Hela along with the rest of Thor's Asgardian allies and could make a return to the franchise.

In Ragnarok, the purpose of Sif's character was largely fulfilled by Tessa Thomson as Valkyrie, but while Valkyrie is also confirmed to appear in Love and Thunder, it seems the upcoming film will have twice the girl power by accommodating Sif's presence as well. Aside from appearing in Love and Thunder, Sif is also rumored to be a part of the upcoming Loki Disney+ series, where she could take the place of Thor as the responsible older sibling to keep the God of Mischief's antics in check.

Apart from Sif, Love and Thunder will also star the entire Guardians of the Galaxy crew, a new, immensely powerful villain called Gorr, the God Butcher, and, startlingly, Matt Damon, reprising his role as an Asgardian theater actor. Most importantly, Natalie Portman will be returning to the MCU after a long absence as Jane Foster, and this time around, she will have her own powers rivaling those of Chris Hemsworth's Thor, as a new God of Thunder.

After the bonkers direction that director Taika Waititi took the franchise in with Thor: Ragnarok, fans are expecting something even more absurdist and out there with Love and Thunder, something that Chris Hemsworth previously promised in an interview that the cast and crew aim to deliver on.

"After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. For sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production (laughs). I'm glad that after all that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I'm still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor. Of course, I can't tell you anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I'll say that I had a lot more fun reading the script than on "Thor Ragnarok," and that proves something, because this movie was brilliant."

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. The film arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022.