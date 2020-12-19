Jake Gyllenhaal just turned 40 years old, and his Spider-Man: Far from Home co-star Tom Holland wanted to be the first person to wish him a happy birthday. Taking to Instagram, Holland posted a clip of himself staring into Gyllenhaal's eyes in slow motion as soothing music plays. In just a matter of hours, the humorous video has been viewed more than 8 million times.

"I had to be the first. Happy birthday mate miss you," Holland writes in the caption.

Gyllenhaal made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut when he appeared with Tom Holland in last year's superhero sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home. He played the villain, Quentin Beck, who's otherwise known as Mysterio. Although there are plans for seemingly every other Spider-Man character to appear in Spider-Man 3, Gyllenhaal's Mysterio is not a part of the party at this time. That makes sense, given what happened to the character the last time we saw him in Far From Home, but the multiverse still leaves the door wide open for a return.

Along with Spider-Man, Jake Gyllenhaal is also well known for a variety of other acclaimed roles. He stars as the titular teenager in the mindbending movie Donnie Darko, a cult classic released in 2001 that fans still discuss frequently to this day. Gyllenhaal was also nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as Jack Twist in Brokeback Mountain, a romantic drama that co-starred Heath Ledger as his lover. Some of Gyllenhaal's other memorable roles include parts in Zodiac, Nightcrawler, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Nocturnal Animals, and Velvet Buzzsaw.

There are plenty of upcoming movies in the works with Gyllenhaal on board, so we'll be seeing him back in action soon enough. He co-stars with Bill Burr, Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, and Paul Dano in The Guilty, a crime thriller from director Antoine Fuqua. Some of his other upcoming titles include roles in David Leitch's The Division with Jessica Chastain; Edward Berger's Rio with Benedict Cumberbatch; and Michael Bay's Ambulance with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza Gonzalez.

On social media, countless fans are also joining in with Holland on celebrating Gyllenhaal turning 40.

We would also like to take a moment here to wish Gyllenhaal all the best on his 40th birthday. Happy birthday, Jake!

