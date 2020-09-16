Hollywood A-lister and Oscar nominee, Jake Gyllenhaal, has revealed that he will be teaming up once again with Dune director Denis Villeneuve for a mysterious new project. The actor previously worked under the direction of Villeneuve in the one-two punch of disturbing brilliance, Enemy and Prisoners, both released in 2013.

Full disclosure, practically nothing is known about the mystery project other than Gyllenhaal and Villeneuve's involvement, with the actor simply saying that "There is something we are working on now." Unfortunately, that "something" remains frustratingly mysterious at this time, but it is exciting to know that the pair are joining forces once more.

Prisoners finds Gyllenhaal as the twitchy, tattooed Detective Loki, who is drawn into an investigation concerning the missing daughter of Hugh Jackman's devoted father, Keller Dover. With the case stalling, Keller decides to search for her himself, his desperation leading him closer to finding the truth and jeopardising his own life. Boasting stunning performances from both Jackman and Gyllenhaal, Prisoners is an emotionally complex, brutally sinister thriller that will leave you disturbed long after the mystery has been solved.

Enemy meanwhile is a more perplexing time at the cinema, and finds Gyllenhaal as Adam, a college professor, who spots an actor in a movie who looks exactly like him. Adam tracks down his doppelganger and starts living his life secretly, which gives birth to a complex situation. Featuring another stand-out performance from Gyllenhaal, and an ending that will leave you both stunned and confused, Enemy is not for the faint-of-heart and is especially not for arachnophobes.

In the same interview, Gyllenhaal provided some insight into the making of Enemy and how he came to star in it. "At the dinner [with Denis Villeneuve], this weird thing happened," Gyllenhaal said. "We were sitting next to this woman, and he must have planted her something, and she was like, 'Can I tell you something? Look at this, my son looks exactly like you! He is your double. Isn't that crazy? He's actually your double!' I was like, 'What!' And Denis looked at me and was like, 'You have to do this movie.'"

Gyllenhaal continued saying, "Denis told me he had to make this movie and he didn't know why. I just remember Denis saying, 'I have to make this movie and I have to make it with you. I can find someone else to do it but I can't get you out of my mind to do it.' That's very rare...Denis, to this day, there is something we are working on now and he just writes me, 'I can't wait to work with you again.' And I feel the same way. There are these people you find in your life where you just have these connections. That began that connection."

Gyllenhaal has several high-profile projects on the horizon, including the pandemic movie The Division alongside Jessica Chastain, the thriller Snow Blind, and the remake of the Danish movie, The Guilty which is set to be helmed by Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua.

Meanwhile, Villeneuve has his hands full bringing to life the complex world of Frank Herbert's Dune, which is due for release later this year. The Dune adaptation has been described as a mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey and tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive. This comes to us from Indiewire.