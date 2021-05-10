Don't count on seeing Jake Paul in his brother's corner next month at the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather exhibition match. Hosted by Showtime and Fanmio, the pay-per-view event will feature Mayweather stepping out of retirement to face YouTube personality turned pro fighter Logan Paul in the ring following months of public taunting. The event is scheduled to go down on June 6.

Last week, Logan and Mayweather faced off in person for an event meant to help promote the fight. Things took a turn when Floyd Mayweather Jr. referred to Logan and brother Jake as "two fake fighters," claiming that he could beat them both in the same night. In a moment captured on video, Jake confronted Mayweather and removed the hat from the championship boxer's head. He did this while uttering the phrase "gotcha hat," a slogan he has since had tattooed on his leg as revealed in an Instagram post.

In a video posted to YouTube, Logan reveals the news to Jake that he cannot attend the fight next month. Based on the "gotcha hat" altercation, Jake has been completely banned. As Logan tells Jake in the video, "They're not letting you into the fight... You're literally banned from the Hard Rock Stadium on June 6."

"I don't care," Jake said in response.

Meanwhile, Jake has been mocking Mayweather relentlessly over the hat-stealing incident. In one post, Jake said: "Word on the street already is that Floyd is sending goons after me to try and kill me or hurt me. If I die... I died for the hat."

"I stole his hat because he steals peoples money with boring fights," the YouTuber said in another tweet.

While Mayweather said he's up for fighting both Pauls at once, it's going to have to be one at a time, and at separate events. Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe recently shut down the possibility that Jake would somehow get added to the card at the June 6 event, implying that Mayweather could win both fights but that it makes better business sense to do each one separately.

"Realistically, he could [fight both brothers], but no ... from a business standpoint, no." Ellerbe said. "[Floyd] and Logan Paul are gonna have a great exhibition on the 6th of June and the whole world will be entertained."

Of a possible Jake Paul fight, Ellerbe added: "Who knows? Who knows what the future might hold? We have a huge, huge event. It's the biggest event in the sport of boxing, and we're just really, really excited."

Floyd Mayweather comes into the fight next month with a pro boxing record of 50-0. This certainly makes Logan Paul the underdog in the exhibition, as the YouTube personality is technically at 0-1 with his pro boxing career. He still seems very confident in his abilities to defeat Mayweather at the event, and after the incident with Jake, Logan says the fight has also now become personal.

"I wish it was staged," Logan said of the brawl to TMZ Sports, countering accusations that the Pauls had faked the whole thing with Mayweather. "That s**t is not funny. It's not fun for anyone... That s**t just got personal by default. It was supposed to be like a cute little press conference... come together, get people excited for the fight. Not people talking about killing people! What the f**k!?"

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather will happen on June 6, 2021. You can purchase tickets and find out about the event from Fanmio. This news comes to us from FightHype.com.