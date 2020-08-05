YouTube star Jake Paul had his Calabasas home raided by the FBI early this morning. The FBI confirmed that the search took place, but revealed that the reasoning behind it is sealed. For now, it is unclear why the feds were there, but they apparently made their presence known to the whole neighborhood. It has been reported that a "mini military parade, with several guys wearing SWAT and/or tactical gear hanging off the sides" stormed Paul's home. It's also unclear if the YouTuber was home at the time or not.

It's believed there were at least 20 federal officers who stormed into Jake Paul's home. It's unclear at this time if any arrests were made or if any property was seized. "The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation," a statement reads. "The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned." Paul has yet to comment on the situation. The FBI was assisted by the SWAT team.

Whatever trouble Jake Paul is into now could be pretty severe. 20 FBI agents in armored trucks and tactical gear don't show up for ordinary everyday things, especially now that there's a public health crisis going on. The 23-year old YouTube star has found himself in trouble a few times over the past couple of months. He most-recently came under fire for having a huge party at his home where no social distancing was taking place. Guests were also not wearing masks at a time when California is seeing cases spike.

Jake Paul also recently came under fire after he was spotted in Arizona while looting was occurring. He was charged with unlawfully entering and remaining inside the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall. Law enforcement say the YouTube star "was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by police." He was later charged with two misdemeanors, criminal trespassing, and unlawful assembly. Paul claims that he was not involved in any of the looting and released a lengthy statement about the ordeal on social media after his name started to trend.

Jake Paul got his start on Vine, where he quickly amassed over 5 million followers for posting weird videos. Paul currently has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube and his videos still receive millions of views. He has been in trouble a number of times over the years for various reasons and is now a YouTube boxer, where he seems to be starting more trouble. For now, we'll have to wait and see why federal agents stormed into Paul's home early this morning. TMZ was the first to report on the FBI raiding Jake Paul's home in Calabasas.